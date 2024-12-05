What do we resort to to achieve it? To sports, nutrition, fashion or aesthetic medicine treatments, especially in recent years. This was not the case at the end of the last century, since aesthetic clinics were not plentiful in Spain, and most of their activity focused on diets and body mesotherapy treatments to improve the figure.

During the first decade of the 2000s, after having experimented with different products to fill facial wrinkles and obtaining disastrous results with all of them, biopolymers became popular. A priori, it was the “perfect solution” to the side effects caused by previous fillers: the patients, the vast majority of whom were women, were injected once in their lives, paid for their treatment once, and in theory, obtained a result. permanent, since they were non-resorbable fillers.

However, in the medium-long term, the biopolymers also generated “rejection reactions” in a high percentage of people in the treated facial areas. We all remember the lips of renowned models, actresses or television presenters in which the typical effect of these products was appreciated.

Of course, those lips did not come out of doctors’ clinics like that, but rather, over the years, they generated a chronic inflammatory reaction. That is, a lifelong inflammation that had to be corrected by removing the product with surgery.









It was then that both laboratories and doctors realized that a definitive filler could not be used in the human body, because sooner or later, it would generate that rejection reaction in many people. «We needed safe treatments for our patients. For this reason, it was necessary to work with a temporary product, a resorbable product,” explains Dr. Alberto Marina who, with more than 20 years of experience in Surgery and Aesthetic Medicine, has a aesthetic clinic in Valencia with a team specialized in the latest aesthetic procedures with which they help their patients revolutionize their confidence.

Hyaluronic acid: the solution that changed everything

What was the alternative to those “definitive” procedures that ended up causing problems over the years? Hyaluronic acid, a polysaccharide that we have in our skin and cartilage and that our own body has the ability to reabsorb naturally.

The arrival of hyaluronic acid made it necessary to re-educate the patients, since they were used to treatments that lasted a lifetime and “they did not understand that they had to be pricked and pay for the treatment every 9-12 months, which is what it lasted at the beginning “hyaluronic acid.”

“Hyaluronic acid has been one of the discoveries of the 21st century.” This is how forceful and confident Doctor Marina appears. Because although he began his private practice when this product had already emerged with force and “didn’t have to” live in the era of biopolymers, he has seen and treated the consequences of those definitive fillers, and has witnessed how hyaluronic acid has allowed evolve towards a new trend that is committed to naturalness and harmony in the results.

«Now it makes much more sense to do periodic treatments, because over the years, the face inevitably sags, and the treatments must be adapted depending on each decade of life and the aging of each person to achieve a natural result. », he explains.

“We were neither that good, nor are we that bad”

Before, facial aesthetic medicine treatments hardly existed, most people did not apply creams or protect themselves from the sun and this meant very deteriorated faces even at 50 years old. In these cases, when they underwent facelift surgery, the changes were very drastic and that translated into criticism of these types of procedures.

Later, with hyaluronic acid, both patients and doctors were looking for subtle, non-invasive, non-aggressive treatments with a rapid recovery that would allow us to recover our lives and daily activities as soon as possible and without its effects being noticeable.

Today, history repeats itself and hyaluronic acid is harshly criticized on social networks and the media when influencers share their results and swollen and hyper-treated faces can be seen.

“So I want to say that We weren’t so good before… and now we aren’t so bad“Well, there is no better or worse treatment, but each one has its own indication,” shares Dr. Marina, who thinks that in recent years, facial treatments with hyaluronic acid have been over-indicated.

However, as an expert with extensive experience in the sector, he is very clear: «In my point of view, aesthetic medicine should be used to prevent and treat incipient cases, that is, those first signs of aging. However, when there are already clear signs of sagging, we must advise our patients to undergo facial surgery.

Your forecast for the coming years? «We will see again, since it is already being noticed in aesthetic surgery clinics, a rise of facial surgery, faceliftwith the innovative techniques that we use today, since more and more people understand that this is the best solution to achieve a natural result, avoiding swollen and overfilled faces.