“Tailored care is a concept that corresponds to the so-called personalized medicine. Today, over the years and decades, some knowledge has been achieved, above all biological, molecular and genetic which allow to apply the same treatments to patients suffering from the same pathology and also to patients suffering from different pathologies. genetic, biological disease of the individual patient. So how a good tailor takes the measurements and dresses the patient is the outcome is certainly better than those that come out of already made clothes, and also the cost of course: this seems to me an affinity of great importance, in the sense that they are targeted therapies that try to solve the problem of the individual patient because he has that specific genetic mutation but they are also therapies that have a certain cost because the development of the drugs of the tests have a higher cost than doing the same thing to everyone. Medicine is in crisis because, as Professor Cavicchi pointed out and pointed out in his magnificent book, there is a bit of confusion between what medicine is and what healthcare is and often political choices are based on choices of type health care and do not take into account medicine, which is quite another thing and it should also inspire all political, strategic and organizational choices “.