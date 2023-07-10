The full approval just granted by the US FDA (Food & Drug Administration) to the drug Lecanemab (Leqembi®) for Alzheimer’s disease produced by Eisai-Biogen opens new scenarios that will require a further effort by all the actors involved in the management of the classroom of the innovative medicines to which Lecanemab belongs. In a joint note, the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin) and the autonomous association belonging to the Sin per le Dementia (Sin-Dem) say they are ready to take up the challenge that arises from this new opportunity that slows down the course in the initial stages of the disease . The full approval of the FDA confirmed that Lecanemab is effective and has a positive risk/benefit profile.

In the USA – the note continues – Medicare will require doctors and hospital pharmacists to activate a register where they can report clinical information on each patient before and during treatment with the drug in order to have long-term Real World Evidence data. In our country, thanks to the Dementia Plan and the network of Centers for Cognitive Disorders and Dementias, both timely and accurate diagnoses and adequate treatment are guaranteed in almost the entire territory. The institutions are close to the families of Alzheimer’s patients and various initiatives are already underway which aim to bring Alzheimer’s disease and dementia to the center of NHS activities.

The risks of cerebral edema and haemorrhages that emerged in the preclinical studies – the note details – were correlated to specific categories of patients and we are sure that all over the world this will represent an important treatment guideline for patients at risk, namely: who takes anticoagulants; who presents brain microhemorrhages on MRI; who has an APOE4 genotype. The FDA approval was based on a very large study which demonstrated that Lecanemab causes 27% less clinical progression than placebo over 18 months. The data is certainly encouraging but will still require longer efficacy and safety studies.

We still don’t know what the decision of Ema and Aifa will be – concludes the note – but we are aware of the fact that Alzheimer’s disease is very complex and that already today a lot can be done by controlling cardiovascular risk factors and adopting adequate lifestyles. It will be important not to find us unprepared and the Italian Society of Neurology and the Sin Dem are ready.