Medicine Medications were supposed to increase women’s sexual desires, but they have been disappointing – “The only solution is pretty thin”

Bremelanotide injection is of no use and the results have been hidden, a recent study claims. Erectile drugs do not work for all men either.

The United States for the second year in a row, another drug treatment was launched to strengthen women’s sexual desires. However, the reluctance drug is of no use, a recent analysis concludes.

In addition, treatment-related outcomes have been previously hidden, the pooled study claims.

According to it, placebo was more popular in drug studies than the reluctance drug bremelanotide.

Fresh the meta-analysis strongly criticizes two phase III drug studies, based on the results of which the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved bremelanotide for the market in June 2019.

Drug research reporting and measurement practices were incomplete and lacked transparency, writes professor of psychology who re-examined the material Glen Spielmans Journal of Sex Research.

“My findings strongly show that the therapeutic efficacy of bremelanotide is very limited,” says Spielmans, who works at Metropolitan State University in Minneapolis. in the research bulletin.

Remarkably several women who received bremelanotide in drug trials dropped out of the study, Spielmans found. He reviewed data from both Phase III placebo-controlled drug trials and an application to the FDA for authorization.

Of the subjects who received Bremelanotide, 42.1 percent withdrew from the study, compared with 20.8 percent of those who received placebo.

However, these data were not reported in a study that was published In Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2019, Spielmans points out.

Some of the authors of the article worked as consultants or advisors to Amag Pharmaceuticals and Palatin Technologies, which had developed, marketed, and funded the drug treatment.

“ The enthusiasm for “pink Viagra” has waned.

When bremelanotide came on the market, it had already been called “female Viagra”. The marketing authorization was the subject of recent criticism.

Several women’s health organizations were concerned about the lack of information on the safety and effectiveness of treatment.

“The sponsor has not yet published all the results of the clinical trials. Limited published information leaves many important questions unanswered “, criticized Executive Director of the National Women’s Health Network Cynthia Pearson.

Injection therapy, marketed under the name Vyleesi, improved the quality of women’s sexual experiences by 20 to 30 percent compared with placebo, according to two 24-week, randomized, double-blind studies. There were 1,247 women participants.

The treatment also had side effects. About 40 percent of subjects who participated in clinical trials feel ill.

In addition, treatment can raise blood pressure, lower your heart rate, or cause darkening of the skin.

Stateside there are two drug therapies designed to increase a woman’s sexual desires. Flibanserin pill treatment was the first to enter the market in 2015.

“The first one had exactly the same problems, i.e. research quality problems. In addition, the effect was so modest that it is the reason why we do not have a marketing authorization for this medicine in Europe, ”says the professor of mental health at the University of Helsinki. Anna Keski-Rahkonen.

She is also a sex therapist with a European specialization in sex medicine.

“Bremelanotide has also been really difficult, and it doesn’t look like it’s coming to Europe either. It is a medicine that was found by chance during the development of self-tanning substances, ”says Keski-Rahkonen.

“In the United States, an FDA marketing authorization is obtained when a drug has been tested on a few hundred or thousands of people and its benefits outweigh the disadvantages.”

Carrots has great sales potential, Keski-Rahkonen says. One dose of bremelanotide costs a couple hundred dollars.

Both drugs have been approved by the U.S. Medicines Agency for the treatment of hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD) in women. The condition affects the lives of an estimated one in ten American women.

However, there may be a variety of psychological or physiological factors behind the reluctance, and the problem may not be solved with a pill or injection.

Sexual reluctance can be, for example, a problem in a relationship.

“When we talk about reluctance in sexual medicine today, the mainstream discourse is such that it is a biological, psychological, social and cultural problem,” says Keski-Rahkonen.

“The only solution is pretty thin.”

According to Keski-Rahkonen, the enthusiasm for “pink Viagra” has waned even among sex medicine experts involved in drug development.

“ “Quite a few men find that this is not the solution.”

Is also suggested that the mechanism of action of the Viagra pill and other drugs developed for male erectile dysfunction is clearer than treatments developed for female reluctance.

Keski-Rahkonen points out that erectile dysfunction does not work for all men either.

“Quite a few men find that this is not the solution. Those drugs are a bit similar to mental health drugs: a little extra help for a big problem. ”

However, erectile dysfunction drugs can very well be a crucial help when an illness, age, or change in the body has impaired one’s own sexuality.