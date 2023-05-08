A borderline liver transplant, which lasted 16 hours, made it possible to save, at the Molinette in Turin, a boy suffering from a very rare anomaly in the blood circulation in the abdomen complicated by pulmonary hypertension. A child in Germany to donate his organ. The protagonist of the story is a 13-year-old boy followed from the first years of his life to the pediatric gastroenterology of the Regina Margherita Children’s Hospital in Turin because he was born with a very rare anomaly in the blood circulation in the abdomen (Abernethy Syndrome) who has always suffered from ‘chronic poisoning’ because all the blood arriving from the intestine was not filtered by the liver and went directly to the heart and lungs.

In these cases, liver transplantation is the only therapeutic option and is usually performed at the onset of a complication, called hepato-pulmonary syndrome, but the little patient has instead developed over time a serious and very rare cardio-pulmonary disease (pulmonary hypertension) which makes transplantation so risky as to be contraindicated in the scientific literature. However, the transplant remained the only possibility to correct the anomaly that caused the cardio-pulmonary problem and time would make this situation more and more threatening for the boy’s life.

It took a year of treatments, conducted jointly by the cardiologists of the Regina Margherita hospital and the Molinette hospital using a combination of drugs at doses rarely used in paediatrics, to bring the child to the transplant in the best possible conditions. And so when the National Transplant Center notified the Piedmont Regional Transplant Coordination of the availability of a pediatric liver, donated by a child who died in Germany, a team from the Turin Liver Transplant Center flew across the Alps to perform the organ removal.

The operation that the 13-year-old underwent required extracorporeal circulation, as the high blood pressure in the lungs would not have allowed the child to survive a liver transplant performed with a traditional technique. The delicate operation was successful and the postoperative course, which took place in the central intensive care unit of Molinette and in the semi-intensive area of ​​the liver transplant center, was regular. The child has recently been discharged in very good condition and has already resumed a new life.