With the increase in cases of corona infection in some countries again, health experts urged officials to take precautionary measures, to confront any possibility of a possible wave of the outbreak.

With the world entering its third year with the virus, the number of infected people around the world has reached 425 million, and researchers estimate that between 10 and 30 percent of them may suffer from symptoms of “long-term corona” that extend for many months after infection.

In this context, a research paper was published in the “New England Journal of Medicine”, written by Stephen Phillips, vice president of science and strategy at the Covid Collaborative Alliance of Experts, and Michelle Williams, dean of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health.

“The group of patients with symptoms of (long-Covid) will have a difficult and agonizing experience with our multidisciplinary health system focused on each individual organ in light of a complex and nebulous clinical presentation,” they said.

According to Asharq Al-Awsat, the epic of suffering experienced by a young American woman named Lindsey Polega with “Covid” shed light on the failure of the American health system to many patients, according to the American media.

After two years, three Covid-19 infections, and visits to 11 doctors, no one has figured out why Lindsay Poliga is still so ill.

Lindsey is 28 years old and did not have any health problems before she contracted the virus, but the young woman, who graduated from law school last year, now suffers from chest pains, high blood pressure, numbness in the hand, and many other symptoms.

Her life turned into a series of doctor’s appointments distributed throughout her hometown of St. Petersburg, Florida. The primary health care doctor sent her to an immunologist who referred her to a cardiologist who in turn referred her to a nephrologist, and another to an endocrinologist.

The latter felt he might get more information from a neurologist, but when the neurologist’s examinations failed to identify a cause for Lindsay’s severe disease, he returned and sent her to an immunologist.

At one point, one of her doctors, stunned by the inability of medical science to explain her condition, advised her to consider isolating herself at home in the hope that it would help her avoid pathogens.