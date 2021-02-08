Medicine Irritable bowel also affects more than half a million people in Finland – help can be found in an inexpensive allergy medicine

Painful bowel problems may be due to an intestinal immune reaction.

Irritating Bowel Syndrome is at worst crippling ailment, which affects various estimates, 10-20 percent of the population of Western countries. The stomach hurts, gas is formed and the stomach is sometimes loose, sometimes tight.

Everybody has sometimes upset stomach, but irritable bowel syndrome, pain recurs on a weekly basis and last for months. Symptoms do not include bloody stools or a sudden drop in weight – in which case it may be something more serious.

Irritable bowel syndrome is so far vague, that its cause is unknown and there is no curative treatment. Some may get help with a change in diet, for example.

What if it is a gut immune response to certain foods? This would refer to the esteemed Naturepublished in January.

Indeed, some patients have received help for their ailments with a standard allergy medication.

It is known that the various intestinal infections can cause symptoms such as irritable bowel. For some, they remain permanent. From this finding, an international team of researchers set out to build an allergy hypothesis.

Professor of Internal Medicine at the KU University of Leuven, Belgium Guy Boeckxstaens reasoned that inflammatory bowel disease may sensitize the intestinal mucosa to the intestinal immune system starts reacting to certain proteins contained in the food, even if a person would not actually these food-allergic agents. It would seem that this is indeed the case.

The researchers first experimented with the idea in mice. They caused intestinal inflammation in healthy mice with a bacterium and at the same time fed them egg white. Egg white protein is a fairly common allergen.

The inflammatory bowel disease was allowed to heal. The mice were then fed egg white again. Their stomachs got messed up, and they got symptoms of egg white for as long as a month, whenever they ate it.

The mice could not tell about their pain, but from the contraction of their abdominal muscles, it could be seen that the animals had abdominal cramps.

The mice in the control group were not eggs at all. They, too, had had intestinal inflammation, but they had not eaten protein at that time. Thus, their intestines were not sensitized to this food.

Deeper at creation, it was seen that egg white had caused a similar chain reaction in the intestines of mice as is seen in actual food allergies.

The protein protein triggered the production of IgE antibodies and activated histamine-producing mast cells in the gut. This in turn irritated nearby nerve cells and caused abdominal pain.

The next experiment the researchers took twelve human patients with irritable bowel syndrome. Under surveillance, a solution of allergenic foods was injected into their colon: soy, wheat, milk, and gluten.

None of the subjects were not allergic to any of these, but all of the colon mucosa irritability. In healthy subjects, the injection caused almost no reaction.

It is important to note that this was not an actual food allergy but a similar but very local reaction in the gut.

“ “It’s been pretty convincingly shown here that a bacterial infection sensitizes the body’s defense mechanisms.”

Gastroenterology professor Perttu Arkkila The University of Helsinki considers the research to be of a high standard.

“This is the time convincingly demonstrated that the bacterial infection to sensitize the body’s defense mechanisms, and certain types allergiareseptorit the intestinal wall and the pain is mediated through.”

According to Arkkila has been known, for example, that after the traveler’s diarrhea may stay for a long period of time, such as irritable bowel symptoms, although infection caused by a bacterium or virus would already be gone.

“It is also known that patients have a lower pain and sensory threshold in the intestinal tract. There is talk of visceral hypersensitivity. The intestinal wall is sensitive to stimulation. “

Researchers writes in his article that the allergy medicines could help in irritable bowel symptoms.

These drugs – antihistamines – inhibit the activation of histamine-pumping mast cells. Researchers specifically mention a drug called ebastine. In Finland, it is sold under the trade names Kestox and Kestine.

Arkkila, who runs the reception, has practical experience of this.

“One patient’s stomach upset stopped when antihistamine medication was started.”

Arkkila points out that allergy medications are not considered fair treatments for irritable bowel syndrome, since their effectiveness is so far no research evidence. In practice, however, some patients have benefited from them, and they are common over-the-counter medications, so there is hardly any harm in the experiment.

The study also does not yet indicate that irritable bowel syndrome is due to be just an allergic reaction. In some cases, however, this may be the case.

Also specialist in internal medicine and gastroenterology Jari Punkkinen Hyvinkää Hospital finds the new research result interesting. However, he wonders why the intestinal defense system was activated only when the food allergen was injected into the mucosa.

“If the patients’ symptoms were due to local immunoactivation, shouldn’t the test pieces have mentioned that immunoactivation even without exposure?” Punkkinen ponders.

“In any case, the article offers one model of explanation for what is happening at the cellular level, when after a bowel infection develops in irritable bowel syndrome.”