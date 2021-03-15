Medicine Inventing a weight loss pill has proved to be really difficult, but now there has been a breakthrough – Finnish expert: “A really remarkable result”

The development of diet pills has proven difficult. They can have serious side effects, and one causes fat diarrhea. Intestinal hormone suppressants are now the most promising.

For subscribers

The development of drugs to treat obesity has proven difficult. The pair has even been withdrawn from the market due to side effects.­

Juha Merimaa HS

2:00

As a medicine for diabetes The semaglutide used has proven to be an exceptionally effective drug in the treatment of obesity, according to several recent studies.

In three published studies, subjects classified as obese (body mass index greater than 30) were divided into two groups. One group received semaglutide and the other placebo. All subjects also received instructions for weight management. The studies lasted 68 weeks, or about 16 months.