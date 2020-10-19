Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Medicine Intestinal microbes have a rhythm that also regulates our sleep – Could sleep disorders be treated by modifying the microbiota?

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 19, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
3
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“It would be beneficial for health for the gut to live according to its rhythm,” says Linnea Karlsson, assistant professor of adolescent psychiatry.

In our gut live a huge number of microbes, more than a hundred trillion. They affect the balance of our health and our body in the most diverse ways possible. New connections are constantly being found.

The intestinal microbiota is involved in the regulation of sugar and fat metabolism as well as the immune defense. The intestinal bacterial strain may play a role in the development of obesity, diabetes or asthma, for example.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Next Post

Last weekend the film "Argument" again headed the release in the Russian Federation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In