Medicine Intestinal microbes have a rhythm that also regulates our sleep – Could sleep disorders be treated by modifying the microbiota?

“It would be beneficial for health for the gut to live according to its rhythm,” says Linnea Karlsson, assistant professor of adolescent psychiatry.

In our gut live a huge number of microbes, more than a hundred trillion. They affect the balance of our health and our body in the most diverse ways possible. New connections are constantly being found.

The intestinal microbiota is involved in the regulation of sugar and fat metabolism as well as the immune defense. The intestinal bacterial strain may play a role in the development of obesity, diabetes or asthma, for example.