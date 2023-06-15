Coronary and extra-coronary atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death and permanent disability in Western countries. This condition begins with endothelial dysfunction and subsequently progresses with the development of fibrolipidic plaques and complicated lesions affecting the arterial vessels, which cause the onset of clinical pictures such as acute myocardial infarction, acute cerebrovascular events and, finally, heart failure. Unlike family history, age and sex, which are not modifiable, smoking, diabetes mellitus, obesity, dyslipidemia, arterial hypertension and a sedentary lifestyle are all factors that can be corrected.

The scientific event ‘Hot topics in clinical cardiology 2023’ will take place in Spoleto on 16 and 17 June, which will see the participation of important Italian cardiologists and will provide participants with the cultural foundations and practical knowledge necessary for the correct application of the guidelines and optimization of cardiovascular care and prevention pathways in daily clinical practice. A scientific and educational event of national scope, coordinated by Furio Colivicchi, director of Clinical Cardiology at the S. Filippo Neri hospital of the ASL Roma 1, now in its twelfth edition, which aims to promote the acquisition of knowledge and practical skills for the optimization of primary and secondary cardiovascular prevention pathways, as well as for the optimal management of the main clinical manifestations of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.