Tuesday, April 18, 2023
April 18, 2023
Medicine | In Spain, a lung transplant was performed with a robot

The new technique is less painful for the patient than the traditional opening of the sternum.

In Spanish At the Vall d’Hebron hospital in Barcelona, ​​a lung transplant has been performed on a 65-year-old male patient with the help of a robot, reports news agency Reuters.

The new technique is more painless for the patient because the operation does not require opening the chest.

The robot named Da Vinci has four “arms”. Compared to traditional surgery, the robot leaves only small surgical scars on the patient.

