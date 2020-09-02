Medicine Honey treats flu symptoms better than standard drug treatments, a pooled study shows

Honey seems to help cough in particular, a recent research report says. The same has been observed in the past when the efficacy of honey has been studied in children.

Throat hurts, nose is blocked and coughs. Autumn has begun, and the common colds are again among us. However, medications are often of little help for malignant symptoms.

The majority of upper respiratory tract infections are caused by viruses and do not defeat bacteria antibiotics effect on them. Also over-the-counter cough medicines and antihistamines no conclusive evidence of efficacy has been obtained.

Many resort to honey for the flu. And so it pays off, a recent study says. Honey helps with flu symptoms better than regular medications, researchers at Oxford University in the UK report.

Honey efficacy has previously been studied more extensively in children. Published in the second year Cochrane Review According to honey, helping children with acute cough is likely to be more effective than some medications or placebo.

“There is research evidence from this that honey seems to be of some benefit specifically for cough symptoms. Cough medicines sold in pharmacies are not recommended for children, because they are not very useful, ”says the professor of infectious diseases. Ville Peltola From the University of Turku.

Honey is also mentioned in the national Current Care Recommendations. According to them, honey may relieve the symptoms of acute cough in children. However, honey is not recommended for children under one year of age due to the associated risk of botulism.

Oxfordin the university group now investigated the efficacy of honey in both children and adults. The systematic review and meta-analysis included 14 studies involving a total of 1,761 adults and children of different ages.

The researchers compared honey products with other common flu treatments: antihistamines, cough medicines and painkillers.

Honey was more effective in treating the symptom than other treatments. Two studies showed that the duration of flu symptoms was shortened from one to two days in those who consumed honey. Honey seemed to bite into common flu symptoms as well as coughs in particular – it eased both the number of coughs and the intensity of the cough.

“Honey did better than regular treatments in improving the symptoms of upper respiratory tract infections,” the researchers write in a subsidiary of the prestigious British Medical Journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine.

However, further research is needed on the subject, they point out. Only two of the studies compared the effectiveness of honey with that of placebo, or placebo, and there was no strong evidence. More placebo-controlled studies are needed.

There were also very different studies involved, so very strong conclusions could not be drawn from them.

“Nor could we recommend any particular dose or way to ingest honey because we included so many different preparations,” the study’s editor-in-chief Hibatullah Abuelgasim notes in his blog post BMJ Evidence-Based Medical website.

With honey has antimicrobial properties, Abuelgasim and his colleagues write a summary of their research article.

However, there is no clear evidence of what the effect of honey is based on.

“It is not known whether it is sweet that suppresses coughing in itself or whether it is honey that has an effect,” says Peltola.

Adult In current care recommendations it is therefore stated that honey, eucalyptus oil or any liquid that moisturizes the pharynx or larynx may alleviate a cough, especially associated with upper respiratory tract infections.

“ “It’s better understood today that antibiotics are not good for the common flu.”

Oxfordin university researchers are paying attention to the high use of antibiotics and the proliferation of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. They recommend that health professionals prescribe honey as an alternative to antibiotics for upper respiratory tract infections.

“Honey could help slow the spread of antimicrobial resistance,” the group writes.

There has been a lot of talk about the use of antibiotics in Finland in recent years, and the situation has improved, Peltola says.

“The total consumption of antibiotics in children has decreased in Finland and many other countries. Today, it is better understood that antibiotics are not good for the common flu and can have disadvantages. ”

Also the use of adult antibiotics will be monitored more closely.

Peltola estimates that antibiotics are also prescribed more prudently in children for fairly common otitis media.

“An antibiotic is used and appropriate for clear and severe otitis media, but an antibiotic should not be used sensitively for suspected otitis media.”

Infant pneumococcal vaccinations, which entered the vaccination program in 2010, have also helped reduce the use of antibiotics, Peltola says.