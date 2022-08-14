Medicine | Geneticist Kirmo Wartiovaara: The genome of human germ cells will be modified “within ten years”

Time is becoming ripe for it. The genes of human germ cells are manipulated.
When – and not if – this genetic correction begins, it will be a big step in the history of genetics. And above all in the treatment of diseases.
When human germ cells are repaired, the changes are transmitted from these cells to the developing children. The same changes are also passed on to grandchildren, and so on.
#Medicine #Geneticist #Kirmo #Wartiovaara #genome #human #germ #cells #modified #ten #years
