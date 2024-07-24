Pietro Gentile, associate professor of Plastic Surgery at the University of Rome Tor Vergata, is the best plastic surgeon in the world in Regenerative Plastic Surgery. He was identified by the international scientific ranking agency Alper-Doger (Ad), which classifies analyses based on scientific performance and the added value of the scientific productivity of individual scientists, contained in an index, the Ad Scientific Index (Alper-Doger Scientific Index). This new index – as stated in a note – was developed in 2021 by professors Alper and Doger using the total and last 6 years’ values ​​of bibliometric indicators such as the Hirsch index (H-index), the i10 index and citations in Google Scholar. In short, using a total of 9 parameters, the Ad Scientific Index shows the ranking of the best scientists in 12 subjects (including medicine) and in 256 fields, in the world.

Born in Pescara, but Roman by adoption, Professor Gentile – reconfirmed last October for the third consecutive time in the ‘Top Scientists – World’s Top 2%’ ranking, a ranking of the best scientists in the world, published by Stanford University, and already at the top, in 2022, of the European ‘Expertscape’ ranking for the use of lipofilling and Vascular stromal cells – was at the top of the world ranking ‘Ad Scientific Index – World Scientists Rankings 2024’, relating to a specific and innovative sector of Plastic Surgery: Regenerative Plastic Surgery.

The analysis of bibliometric indicators has allowed us to evaluate the research activities and their scientific impact in the international community, identifying excellence in the various disciplines and related fields. Gentile, with an H-index = 51 sec. Scopus (H-Index = 56 sec. Scholar, with i10-index =113), reaches the highest step of the podium in the evaluation. The studies on Regenerative Plastic Surgery conducted by the professor allow Italy to reach the top of international scientific rankings and classifications in the panorama of global research in an emerging health sector, that of Regenerative Plastic Surgery, which thanks to the use of autologous fat, i.e. its cells, platelet-rich plasma and new biotechnologies, offers a notable social impact, stimulating the regeneration of damaged tissues by restoring their volumes and profiles (think of ulcers, diabetic foot, scars, burns, breast and facial malformations, breast reconstruction results, just to name a few), improving people’s quality of life. The new research and the most innovative scientific studies in this field will be discussed right here in Italy, in Rome, from 5 to 7 December this year during the international congress ‘Regenerative Plastic Surgery International Conference’, of which Gentile is president, which will be attended by the best experts in the world in the regenerative field.