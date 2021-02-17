This is a first in France: Friday, February 12, a baby was born following a uterus transplant from which his mother had benefited, announced Wednesday the Foch hospital in Suresnes, in the Paris region. The mother had been transplanted in March 2019, with the uterus of a living donor, her own mother, then aged 57. This pregnancy is a hope for patients born without a uterus or those who had to be removed. “There have been around twenty births in the world”, after uterine transplant, according to Prof. Ayoubi, head of the gynecology-obstetrics and reproductive medicine department at Foch hospital, whose team made this French premiere possible. However, this transplant is not intended to be permanent because of the anti-rejection treatment. But, for those who want it, it is possible to carry a second pregnancy to term. This is the case with his patient, but “We will wait a year”. In Sweden, several women transplant recipients have had two children. A. C.