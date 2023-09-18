“3D echocardiography has a key role because it allows a three-dimensional reconstruction of the heart with important details. It allows parameters and reconstructions to be extrapolated which are communicated to the cardiac surgeon for the purposes of the operation. It is essential to carry out training because through practical exercises on the computers we allow the participants to see what happens with 3D images.” Said Dr. Corrado Fiore, cardiologist at GVM Care & Research and Scientific Director of the advanced 3D transesophageal echocardiography course sponsored by Mitral Academy.