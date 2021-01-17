Medicine Finnish researchers have developed a new method that can significantly improve the accuracy of antibiotic drugs – next it will be applied to coronavirus research

Antibiotics are beneficial to humans, but also harmful, as they can interfere with beneficial microbes.

Finns researchers have developed a new method that can significantly improve the accuracy of antibiotic therapy and can also be used to treat, for example, coronavirus and viral cancers.

Sequencing-based analysis developed by researchers at the University of Helsinki and the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Hus can be used to find out how the medication used to treat inflammatory disease has worked and how well the inflammation has improved.

“Our hope and dream is that in the future, patients will no longer be given unnecessary antibiotics,” says the postdoctoral researcher. Matti Kankainen says.

He believes that at best, the method could be part of current diagnostics in just a few years.

Fabric, Teija Ojala and Esko Kankuri applied a new method with their research team in the treatment of a recently two-year-old burn patient. The results were published Clinical Microbiology and Infection -in leaf.

With a child had a large, inflamed burn on the side of the head that covered five percent of the total body surface area.

The child had been treated without success with three different antibiotics for more than a hundred days, but the inflammation returned after each course. In addition, he had already undergone two skin graft surgeries at the Helsinki and Uusimaa Hospital District Hospitals.

Shortly before the third skin graft operation, a fourth course of antibiotics had been initiated for a small patient. At the time of surgery, surgeons took a sample of the tissue, which the researchers analyzed using their sequencing-based method.

The analysis confirmed that a fourth treatment would be effective against that particular microbe. So it happened and the inflamed wound healed.

Ojalan according to the study showed, the new sequencing solution can help identify the cause of inflammation better and faster and whether the drug helps with it. It is also suitable for troublesome inflammations and for the analysis of samples containing very small amounts of microbes.

“In addition to identifying pathogens, the method maps the ways in which bacteria interact with human cells,” Ojala says.

“In practice, the method is based on solutions that read human genome, or DNA. We have tailored the lecture to work effectively with bacteria and viruses, ”says Kankainen.

Today, treatment for inflammation is often initiated with medication based on best practice, even if there is no complete understanding of the efficacy of the drug. A sample is taken from the inflamed area to make a so-called bacterial culture. The effectiveness of the drug is mainly reviewed by monitoring the symptoms of the disease.

In the new method, so-called gene expression products, or RNA, are isolated from an inflammatory sample. The microbial RNA is then enriched to obtain as much information as possible about the pathogens. It is then sequenced, i.e. its base order is determined and the information is analyzed using algorithms. The information can be used to determine more specific treatment.

Next Ojala intends to apply the new method to the coronavirus. He has already gathered information on coronary patients.

“The new method can increase understanding of how the coronavirus works and the symptoms of the disease form. The right kind of test plan can also shed more light on how the body works against the virus after vaccination, ”he says.

According to Kankainen, an understanding of the diversity of the coronavirus can help develop better treatments for different variants.

Fabric has in turn studied how the method can be applied in the study, identification and treatment of cancers caused by various viruses. The new method has also increased knowledge about microbial infections caused by cancer treatments. The study aims to start effective treatment of inflammation without delay.