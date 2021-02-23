Medicine Exercise is more effective in the afternoons, says a Dutch study

The study looked at glucose metabolism in the risk group. The director of the FAQ Institute in Tampere finds the result interesting, but is not yet in the process of changing the exercise recommendations.

Same the amount of exercise gets greater health benefits in the afternoons than in the mornings, says the University of Maastricht recent research. The workout done in the afternoons seemed to burn more fat and improve the body’s insulin balance more effectively than the morning workout.

The result can be considered surprising, because in the past the time of day has not been seen to be of great importance for the effectiveness of exercise. The study was published in a scientific journal Physiological Reports.

Research the material used was a previous study by the university, which monitored how the initiation of exercise affected the glucose metabolism of people at risk of type 2 diabetes.

In the study, men at risk, aged 50–66 years and with a body mass index in the borderline between overweight and obesity, participated in a 12-week exercise program. In it, they pedal on exercise bikes according to a pre-determined, same program for everyone.

Their weight, fat percentage, and sugar metabolism were measured before and after the training session. It improved in virtually everyone.

Research former Professor of Nutrition and Exercise Science Patrick Schrauwen read in the second year received much attention Swedish research in the timing of exercise.

The study found that high-intensity exercise in the afternoons clearly improved glucose metabolism in men with type 2 diabetes, but the same exercise in the morning caused blood sugar to rise unhealthily fast.

Schrauwen decided to see if their previous research could provide more information on the subject. This was successful.

When the study was done, it was also recorded when the participants went to the laboratory to tread the exercise bike. This made it possible to form two groups of them.

The 12 subjects in the morning group went to do the exercise between eight and ten o’clock, while the afternoon group of 20 between three and six o’clock.

In retrospect, small but significant differences were seen between the two groups.

In the afternoon group, the insulin balance was better on average, the resting sugar was lower, and a little more fat disappeared from the waist.

“The research would seem to suggest that training in the afternoons would indeed be a little more effective,” Schrauwen commented To The New York Times.

in Tampere Director of the FAQ Institute located in Tommi Vasankari finds recent research interesting.

In the same breath, however, he points out that it is not possible to draw very far-reaching conclusions from a single study with a relatively small number of participants.

“The second research group had only 12 people. If, even for some of them, the sugar balance changed for some reason external to the experiment, it easily affects the average, ”Vasankari points out.

However, he assumes the investigation will continue.

“We already know that not all exercise is the same, but its intensity, for example, matters. I do not think it is impossible that the timing of exercise could not have any effect on, for example, sugar balance. ”

Research did not comment on why training in the afternoons would have been more effective. Vasankari suspects that this could be a relationship between exercise and other activity of the day.

“The participants in the study were still in working life due to their age, so most of them could be expected to have continued some kind of active activity after the morning exercises. After an afternoon workout, it might be more natural to go home to rest. ”

In the study particular attention was paid to the risk of type 2 diabetes.

Vasankari, who is chairing the Diabetes Association, says the current study supports the idea that exercise and exercise would affect the risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

Roughly speaking, there are three risk factors: hereditary susceptibility, overweight, and limited exercise. Minor movement is considered to be the smallest of Vasankari’s, but by no means insignificant.

However, the more difficult question is what amount of exercise reduces the risk. Diabetes Association risk test, the limit will be held half an hour of exercise a day, including daily exercise.

The amount is in line with current mobility recommendations. According to Vasankari, it is a good measure in terms of risk, but it is possible to get a greater benefit from a larger amount.

“Diabetes is a metabolic disease, so it can often be affected by altering your metabolism. Many studies and patient work have seen examples of people who have gotten rid of diabetes medication by increasing their mobility, especially those who have recently been diagnosed. Of course, these are often accompanied by weight loss. ”

Although the timing of exercise may matter, the most important thing is to exercise at all, Vasankari recalls.

“For example, a half-hour walk, or about 3 to 500 steps a day is already a good start. An hour, or 7,000 steps, is the limit that seems to divide Finns into more and less mobile ones. More exercise clearly reduces risk, especially when combined with muscle fitness training. ”