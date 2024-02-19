The test for access to public medical faculties in Italy knows no peace. The 'competition' is back, this year there are two dates for the Medicine and Veterinary exam, 28 May and 30 July. The exam, as anticipated by the drafts of the Mur decree, the Ministry of University and Research, which will arrive in the next few days, will once again be paper-based and the same for all candidates with 60 questions – including those of general culture which many controversies have aroused in the past – to be answered in 100 minutes. To prepare for the test, candidates will have access to a public database from which the quizzes will be taken.

The step backwards compared to the brief reign of Tolc-Med, which was completely archived, arose from the ruling of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court which declared both the tender and last year's ranking not legitimate, causing a cascade of problems such as for example the 'quarters': those who took part in the tests during their penultimate school year will have to repeat it in 2024 and will not be able to use last year's scores to compete in this year's ranking. For these children – according to what Adnkronos Salute has learned – Minister Bernini is evaluating some forms of protection. However, there is also an appeal to the Council of State pending on the whole issue. While a real reform will take place in 2025, given that there are several bills in Parliament on the subject of access to medicine. The path should be that of a legislative decree aimed at developing a complete reform, which also takes into consideration the suggestions received from the associations heard in the Senate hearing.

In this obstacle course made up of sentences, appeals and a parliamentary discussion, one sector that has never been in crisis is that of the lawyers who support young aspiring doctors even if the sentence of the Lazio Regional Administrative Court appears like a small mockery. In fact, compared to the 2023 access test, applicants will not be able to register in excess of their number.

Anaao young people: “Competition step backwards”

“With the paper competition, access to Medicine takes a step backwards”, Giammaria Liuzzi, head of Anaao Giovani (union of doctors and managers of the NHS), tells Adnkronos Salute. According to Liuzzi, to bring out “the real abilities of the students and their aptitude and predisposition to undertake the course of study”, it is necessary “that the national entrance test contains only questions that perfectly overlap with medical subjects, without any questions on general knowledge”. The Anaao highlights that the aspiring doctor “should have a known bibliography available, i.e. a set of books and compendiums to study to be sure not only that one is preparing to pass the test but that, during this study, one can understand whether and how much these subjects are appreciated and how predisposed one is to them”.

To this bibliography, suggests the Anaao, “it is appropriate to associate a public online course organized by the Ministry of the University to better support aspiring doctors”. Anaao Giovani participated in the hearings of the VII Culture Commission of the Senate on the bills on access to master's degree courses in Medicine and Surgery and on limited numbers. “Our model for the future of access to Medicine is the so-called biomedical high school, with pilot projects already underway for some time and with very encouraging preliminary results on identifying the real merit and motivation of aspiring doctors”, concludes Liuzzi.