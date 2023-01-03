Medicine | Electricity can restore the ability to walk – stimulating a small set of neurons helped in the experiment

Evil spinal cord injury usually results in at least paralysis of the lower limbs and eventual immobility.

In 2018, three different research groups succeeded to get patients back on their feet by treating damaged nerve pathways in the spinal cord with electricity.

However, researchers have not been sure why this so-called epidural electrical stimulation works.

Neuroscientist Grégoire Courtine from the Swiss National Institute of Technology with colleagues found now for the answer.

Motion messages travel in the spinal cord.

Nine a small device that irritated the spinal cord with electricity was installed in the spinal cord of a patient paralyzed in his lower limbs.

After five months of stimulation and intensive rehabilitation and training, all nine subjects were able to walk on their own again.

The research team closely monitored what happens in the patients’ spinal cord during the different stages of the treatment.

Surprisingly, neurons in the core showed less activity after treatment than before.

According to the researchers, this suggests that only a small number of neurons respond to spinal cord stimulation and are primarily responsible for restoring the ability to walk.

For to find out what it’s really about, the group repeated the treatment experiment with mice with spinal cord damage.

They looked at the activation of individual neurons and made the algorithm search for the most important ones in terms of healing.

Two gene markers revealed a set of neurons that woke up after electrical stimulation, the group reports In the journal Nature.

To confirm their findings, the researchers tested the function of the cells in question separately.

When they activated this particular cell cluster in mice, the animals’ ability to walk was restored.

If, on the other hand, these particular neurons were kept paralyzed during electrical stimulation, walking was not successful.

Blocking the activity of the same neurons in healthy mice did not prevent locomotion, suggesting that they only become relevant after spinal cord injury.

Researchers point out that these cells are hardly the only ones essential for locomotion.

In any case, they help in restoring the ability to walk – and give a reason to look for more cells that could correct other movements as well.

Courtine has already restored mobility to the monkey’s paralyzed arm and lost grip power to the palm.

Published in Tiede magazine 14/2022.