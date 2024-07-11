On the occasion of the launch, in October 2024, of the new master’s degree course in Dentistry and Dental Prosthetics, the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome opens its doors on Friday 12 July from 9:30 to 12:30 to Italian and international experts in the symposium ‘What skills and professionalism today and tomorrow?’. The event will be an opportunity for a wide-ranging discussion on the present and future of the dental profession through the testimonies and voices of established professionals, university professors, institutions from the world of education and healthcare and representatives of the profession.

Among the topics addressed, a note reports: generational turnover and the risk of a lack of professionals, the national demographic issue and the difficulties of graduates in accessing the profession, the comparison between costs and the democratization of care, the modernity and quality of dental practices in perspective, the introduction and use of new technologies in care, Italy and the internationalization of dentistry.

The day will open with greetings from the Chief of Staff of the Ministry of University and Research, Marcella Panucci, the president of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, Carlo Tosti, and its rector, Eugenio Guglielmelli.

The debate – the note continues – will come to the fore with the round table moderated by the journalist Irma D’Aria, in which Massimo Cordaro, director of the Department of Head and Neck and Sense Organs of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart will participate; Vincenzo Di Lazzaro, dean of the Departmental Faculty of Medicine and Surgery of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome; Raffaella Docimo, full professor of the Department of Surgical Sciences of the University of Rome Tor Vergata; Carlo Ghirlanda, president of the National Association of Italian Dentists (Andi); Raffaele Iandolo, president of the Commission of the National Register of Dentists Fnomceo; Giovanni Migliano, secretary of the Commission of the Register of Dentists, Provincial Order of Rome; Umberto Romeo, director of the Department of Odontostomatological and Maxillofacial Sciences, Sapienza University of Rome, and Gerhard Seeberger, president of the Italian Association of Dentists (Aio).

This will be followed by a panel full of interventions by some of the most expert dentistry professionals in the Italian and international scene, on the topics: ‘Orthostomatological surgery between today and tomorrow’ (Tiziano Testori, Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Periodontics and Oral Medicine, University of Michigan); ‘Italian academic training as a reference for Europe’ (Gianluca Gambarini, president of the European Society of Endodontics and full professor, Department of Odontostomatological and Maxillofacial Sciences, Sapienza University of Rome); ‘Orthodontics between today and tomorrow’ (Raffaele Schiavoni, medical surgeon, specialist in orthognathodontics, freelancer); ‘Implant-prosthesis between today and tomorrow’ (Gaetano Calesini, specialist prosthetic and aesthetic dentistry, freelancer). The conclusions will be entrusted to Andrea Rossi, CEO and general manager of the Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome. Symposium registration at the form: https://bit.ly/3RZ9YTh.