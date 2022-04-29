“The main problem of medicine is that today its conceptual apparatus, its classes and its methodologies no longer coincide with social complexities. Quite simply this. So we have to find a way to redo it to coincide with social complexities: too many things have changed and medicine has remained firm, scientific, experimental. The sick person has changed, the complexity of the disease has changed, the idea of ​​nature has changed, the idea of ​​law has changed, the idea of ​​complexity has come a long way: all these things have upset medicine, so we have to find a way to redo it to match society. The main problems arise from these differences, which are problems of trust first of all by society towards medicine. Society is a bit paradoxical because medicine is making giant leaps in science, but despite this, society trusts science less and less and wants to participate directly. That there is someone who puts his beak on the scientific truth to medicine does not like much so you have to overcome many things. The training of the doctor must be radically rethought, it is still a reductionist training: we must rethink it in terms of complexity. We must also rethink the value of relationships in quotation marks: once a relationship between the doctor and the patient was not so important because I did not need to have a relationship to know a liver, but if I want to know the liver patient I have to having a relationship and on the relationship we are discovered. The relationship should not be understood and trivialized as amiability and good education: the relationship is a way of knowing and a source of knowledge. These are all new challenges and then there are system challenges: we live in a health care that is almost throttled by the problems of resources, the doctor is almost impoverished in terms of autonomy of budget problems. We must also find a balance with economic problems, it is possible and it is not an impossible undertaking, but we must change our minds and we must change the passwords: we must change perspective “.