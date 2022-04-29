“How politics can bring medicine out of what is a purely scientific role to what is then the reality of medical art, which does not only mean science but also means 360 ° personal care. This is what we will discuss today in this presentation and I loved the title that Professor Cavicchi gave to this book: ‘Unparalleled science’ precisely because medicine of all sciences is the one that also includes a vision of healing 360 ° person. This pandemic has shown us how doctors often do not have an answer to all the scientific questions that are asked, if we think about the covid we still do not know this virus well and we do not know why in some people it has a more devastating effect than others. So what do we have to recover, what does medicine have to recover, what can the politicians do to put up with all the medical personnel? Help him work to achieve that social cohesion: we often hear President Draghi also speak of social cohesion, we hear that the economic recovery of this country also involves the strengthening of social cohesion. But how do we achieve this social cohesion? In my opinion, through three tools: the first is the transparency of the information we give to citizens, that transparency which then has repercussions in a relationship of trust not only between institutions and citizens but also in this case between doctors and citizens. that participation also in public health choices, in the choices that are made by us politicians precisely to strengthen that social cohesion more and more and try to ensure that this year, 2022, is a year of great reforms in the health sector “.