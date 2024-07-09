Medicine | Cancer does not develop in this cell – a Finnish invention can promote stem cell treatments

Medicine|The discovery by researchers at the University of Helsinki may encourage a wider use of cell therapies than is currently the case. The university has already protected the invention.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. Researchers at the University of Helsinki developed a cell that cannot get cancer. The method eliminates the cancer risk associated with stem cells. Transplants grown from stem cells are used in the treatment of many diseases. The University of Helsinki has already protected the method.

Stem cells could correct many diseases, but compared to the possibilities of cell therapies, their applications are limited so far.

There are many reasons for this. One significant factor is that there is always a small risk of cancer associated with the treatments. If the stem cell does not differentiate into the desired cell type, but develops into a cancer cell, the original treatment turns against itself.

This problem has been solved by an assistant professor Kirmo Wartiovaara in the group for about ten years. Published in the recent Molecular Therapy series research shows that the work bears fruit.

“We have removed the conditions for stem cells to turn into cancer cells,” says Wartiovaara.

“If these cells were used in cell transplants, they would be cancer-safe, and with further processing they could solve other problems of cell transplants.”

The picture shows cells differentiated from human stem cells in the direction of the pancreas. These cells regulated the mouse’s blood sugar for three months. Pancreatic hormones are colored red and yellow, and cell nuclei are colored blue.

For most to humans, the concept of stem cell transplantation is more familiar as bone marrow transplantation. In it, a patient suffering from leukemia or another blood disease receives stem cells directly from the donor’s bone marrow.

These stem cell transplants have been done since the 1970s. They have established themselves as part of the treatment of many diseases.

The work of Wartiovaara’s group concerns the most modern cell transplants. In them, stem cells are grown in a dish into differentiated cells, which are transplanted into the target tissue.

The goal is that new healthy cells would replace the diseased cells and the patient would get better or the symptoms of the disease would ease.

Treatment of type 1 diabetes has been researched for the longest time, but treatments for Parkinson’s disease and macular degeneration are also actively researched.

It would be great news if stem cells could be used to grow new beta cells in the pancreas for type 1 diabetics or new dopamine-producing neurons for people with Parkinson’s disease.

“ Cell treatments based on pancreatic beta cells are the longest in the world.

Wartiovaaran and doctoral researcher Rocio Sartori Maldonado the work focuses on pancreatic beta cells, which have been studied worldwide and also at the University of Helsinki for decades.

That’s why cell treatments based on pancreatic beta cells are also the longest in the world. For years, for example, beta cells have been taken from deceased donors and transplanted into the pancreas of type 1 diabetics. This is not yet stem cell therapy, but rather comparable to an organ transplant.

Progress has also been made in stem cell treatments. The US Food and Drug Administration recently approved the first cell transplant grown from stem cells in the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

The trade name of the cell transplant is Lantidra and its developer is CellTrans Inc. The beta cell transplant is taken through the portal vein to the liver, where the cells settle and start producing insulin.

“So the beta cells don’t have to be in the pancreas to do their job”, says Wartiovaara.

In another method under development, beta cells are not taken to the pancreas either. In the so-called capsule treatment, beta cells grown from stem cells are placed in a capsule, and the capsule is placed under the skin.

The capsule works like a subcutaneous pancreas that produces the necessary insulin.

Wartiovaara believes that the use of transplants grown from stem cells could be much further if they did not include the risk of cancer.

“Because of the risk of cancer, we are super careful.”

Kirmo Wartiovaara’s group has been studying the cancer risk of stem cell treatments for about ten years.

Cancer risk comes from undifferentiated stem cells. They can cause, for example, a special tumor called a teratoma.

A teratoma is like a clump of cells that has gone completely awry. The same tumor can contain any type of cell, such as teeth, nails, and hair. A teratoma can develop into a teratocarcinoma, which is already an actual cancer.

Therefore, before transplantation, the stem cells must be allowed to differentiate into the desired cell type in a culture dish, such as beta cells, in which case the risk of developing cancer decreases.

“When a cell has differentiated, it’s like the cell’s terminus, meaning it no longer divides,” says Wartiovaara.

When a cell stops dividing, it cannot cause cancer. Cancer always arises from a mistake in cell division.

If differentiated cells cannot cause cancer and only differentiated cells are transplanted into humans, so where does the risk of cancer come from?

The answer is: stem cells that are hidden. There are millions of differentiated cells in the cell graft. There are always hundreds or even thousands of undifferentiated stem cells among them, which are impossible to eliminate.

Any of them can begin to divide uncontrollably and cause cancer.

According to Wartiovaara, until now it has been thought about whether the stem cells could be selectively killed before the transplant is taken into a person. Experiments have been done, but no foolproof solution has been found.

Wartiovaara and Maldonado’s method is not based on killing stem cells.

Instead, they have pinched out of the stem cells a gene that produces thymidine, an essential building block of DNA. When stem cells do not have thymidine, they cannot divide, so under no circumstances can they become cancerous.

“ The answer is simple, and it sums up the genius of the method.

But how do you get stem cells to differentiate into beta cells if they are once unable to divide?

The transformation of a stem cell into any differentiated cell requires several divisions.

The answer is simple, and it sums up the genius of the method. Stem cells are “fed” thymidine like goldfish are fed fish food. While the stem cells are still in the culture dish, they are given thymidine until they have turned into beta cells.

When the feeding is stopped, the cells can no longer divide, even if there are stem cells in the graft. In this way, the cells are completely cancer-free.

In addition to proving the cancer safety of their beta cells, Wartiovaara and Maldonado also investigated the function of the modified cells.

The results showed that even though the cells lacked thymidine, they produced insulin completely normally. Thus, the removal of thymidine did not seem to have any consequences for the cell other than the fact that it is no longer able to divide.

Pancreatic cells in a photograph taken using a microscope. Insulin-secreting beta cells are colored red.

For cell transplants there is another risk of cancer that is related to the immune system.

In most cases, cell transplants are made from the donor’s cells. Therefore, the patient’s immune system recognizes the grafts as foreign and attacks them.

This would know the rapid destruction of the graft, so the immune system has to be taken out of the game somehow. It is possible with powerful drugs that lower the function of the immune system, and this is where the risk of cancer comes from.

When the immune system works at reduced power, cancer cells – which, according to Wartiovaara, arise in our bodies more often than we dare to think – escape from the immune cells.

“ It is possible to process the cells of a cell transplant in such a way that the immune system does not recognize them.

Wartiovaara and Madonado’s method can mitigate this cancer risk as well. Namely, it is possible to process the cells of a cell transplant in such a way that the immune system does not recognize them. In this case, the effectiveness of the immune system would not need to be lowered either.

“If there is a risk of cancer in the transplant, of course this cannot be done, but if the cells are known to be cancer-safe, the cell transplant can be modified to ‘hide’ from the immune system,” says Wartiovaara.

Second the way around the problems produced by the immune system is to use the donor’s own cells.

In this case, the immune system naturally does not cause any problems for the graft. According to Wartiovaara, this is possible, but customizing a cell transplant for each patient from the patient’s own cells is time-consuming and difficult.

“If the use of cell transplants is to be scaled, production must be standardized and then you have to play with the donor’s cells,” says Wartiovaara.

Now, when cancer-safe cells are in use, we are one step closer to scaling. The University of Helsinki has protected the invention, because it can be used to develop medicines.