A model for the training of neurosurgeons, developed at the Irccs Neuromed Necropsy Medicine Center in Pozzilli (Is) it could become a point of reference worldwide. A scientific article on the challenges faced in creating the ‘cadaver lab’ just published in ‘Frontiers in Surgery’ talks about it. Training in neurosurgery – explains a note – represents a complex and delicate challenge, which requires years of application towards a combination of in-depth theoretical knowledge and sophisticated technical skills. In this context, the practical experience that neurosurgeons can obtain through dissection on cadaveric anatomical specimens is irreplaceable, as it allows them to develop and perfect their skills and abilities in an extremely realistic context, thus improving safety and effectiveness. of neurosurgical procedures when performed on patients.

The Neuromed Necropsy Medicine Center in Pozzilli is one of the few examples in Italy in which these procedures have been implemented with a path described in the published scientific work and which goes from the establishment to the development of advanced training programs for future neurosurgeons. The Center uses human cadaveric preparations, providing a unique learning environment that allows for the faithful reproduction of complex surgical procedures. This training tool is crucial for developing and refining anatomical knowledge, dexterity, technical skills and surgical procedures before performing them on patients. “In the publication – states Arianna Fava, first signatory of the work – we described in detail the experience gained here in Pozzilli in the creation and implementation of training programs, outlining six levels of competence. Each level includes specific exercises and procedures: from soft tissue dissection and microsurgical suturing, through to basic and advanced transcranial approaches and endoscopic techniques. Our aim was to provide a clear and structured roadmap for neurosurgery training, ensuring the uniform acquisition of the necessary skills throughout the world”.

Investing in the creation of microsurgical laboratories like the one at Neuromed is a fundamental step so that new generations of neurosurgeons are prepared to best treat patients. “It is not just a question of technique, equipment or suitable environments – underlines Fava – It is also necessary to promote a culture that sees the donation of bodies for research and training purposes. At the same time it is necessary to encourage collaboration between universities and laboratories to introduce standardized operational training programs. With our scientific work – she concludes – we have offered our experience in what has been a real challenge.”