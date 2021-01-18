Medicine Brown fat can protect against disease, and especially it benefits the overweight – In these ways, brown fat can activate

No Result
Brown fat can protect against disease, and especially it benefits the overweight – In these ways, brown fat can activate

January 18, 2021
Brown fat in humans is now being studied extensively because it can curb weight gain. It also provides protection against type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease and hypertension.

In humans has two types of adipose tissue in its body. The former is easily accumulated too much, while the latter is sought more. No adipose tissue is found in all adults at all.

The coveted tissue type is brown fat. Brown fat is able to use the energy stored in the body to produce heat, while white fat stores extra energy and appears as extra pounds.

