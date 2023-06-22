“It is very important to envisage a change of name of the National Vaccine Prevention Plan towards a National Immunization Plan because it will be necessary to include monoclonal antibodies against respiratory syncytial virus as a universal prevention measure, to offer protection to children during their first RSV season Paolo Bonanni, Full Professor of General and Applied Hygiene, University of Florence, Coordinator of the Board of the Vaccination Calendar for Life, spoke to Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the event “A paradigm shift in the prevention of the respiratory syncytial virus (Rsv) in early childhood”, promoted today in the Chamber.

The respiratory syncytial virus “causes a lot of damage, worldwide it is the second cause of death in young children – explains Bonanni – In Italy every year we register about 16 thousand hospitalizations of young patients for this disease, we are talking about 4% of the entire cohort of new born. Not only that. Every year 20% of children who need hospitalization for this virus end up in intensive care”. It is a “very serious disease, which can cause long-term consequences, such as asthma , in 50% of children who are hospitalized, but also lead to death. Surely the new monoclonal antibody would make it possible to prevent an extremely important disease”, he concludes.