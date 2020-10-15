Medicine Blood test may reveal whether placebo is working or not – In the future, patients who respond to placebo could be treated with milder medicines

The researchers found 74 proteins that appeared to be linked to a placebo effect.

Blood test may reveal whether placebo works or not, survives a recent study led by the University of Munich research.

According to the study, people who are taking placebo, a placebo, seem to have certain levels of protein in their blood.

Some of these proteins are involved in the control of inflammatory reactions, which may contribute to the healing power of placebo.

In a placebo effect is simply a drug-free effect. When a person expects to heal, the body begins to promote healing.

Research has shown that the placebo effect plays a role in pain relief, as well as depression, ADHD, the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome and allergic rhinitis.

The placebo effect does not directly cure diseases, but it can help with pain and other symptoms caused by diseases.

It has been found that for some people, placebo works better than for others. The reasons behind the individual differences are largely obscured.

Last over the decades, researchers have studied the effects of brain regions and genes on placebo efficacy, among other things. Now a researcher at the University of Munich Karin Meissner and colleagues investigated whether differences in placebo effect between humans could be related to blood protein levels.

The study team investigated the relationship between placebo and blood protein levels in a pilot study looking at the effect of placebo in relieving nausea.

One hundred volunteers were seated in small barrel-shaped booths with white and black stripes revolving around the inner wall. The purpose of the experiment was to cause dizziness and nausea in the subjects.

The experiment was repeated for two consecutive days. On the second day of the trial, ten volunteers were treated with a device to relieve nausea that electrically irritated the acupuncture point on the wrist.

Sixty volunteers received similar treatment without effective stimulation. The remaining 30 volunteers did not receive treatment at all.

All volunteers were bled before and after the nausea test. In addition, they were asked to estimate the severity of the nausea before and after treatment.

“ The level of certain proteins in the blood predicts who was treated with placebo and who was not.

For a placebo effect a situation was calculated in which a subject treated with placebo reported a reduction in nausea of ​​at least 50 percent after treatment. The majority of these subjects were from the placebo group.

The researchers analyzed the protein levels in the blood and found out whether placebo had an effect on them. They found 74 of the more than 500 proteins examined that appeared to be linked to the development of a placebo effect. The level of these particular proteins in the blood predicts who was treated with placebo and who was not.

Based on their data, the researchers developed a mathematical model that allowed 90 percent of the cases that responded well to placebo to be identified by a blood test that measured protein values.

Placebo-coupled proteins played a significant role in, among other things, gastrointestinal immune function and control of inflammatory responses. Some of the proteins were directly linked to nausea or gastric function.

The association between placebo effect and proteins that control inflammatory responses may help explain the efficacy of placebo. Inflammation is associated not only with many diseases but also with the feeling of pain.

“Interesting research, but its results are still very preliminary, ”says the professor of clinical pharmacology Janne Backman From the University of Helsinki.

According to him, the study should be repeated with more extensive data to confirm the results. In addition to nausea, the placebo effect should be tested for other symptoms.

“It may be that, for example, in pain relief, the causes of the placebo effect are somewhere else, and thus the proteins involved would also be different,” Backman says.

“And in general, very little research has been done on such protein connections. In other words, this is a long way from the fact that the effectiveness of placebo could be identified by a blood test alone. ”

“ Blood tests could be used to predict who will respond to placebo and who will not.

According to researchers at the University of Munich, protein discoveries may be useful, for example, in drug trials, where the effectiveness of new drugs is tested by comparing their effects with placebo-based lime tablets.

Blood tests would thus be able to predict which subjects will respond to placebo and which will not. This could help to assess more accurately how much of the symptom relief is explained by the placebo effect and how much by the drug.

In the future, the blood test could also be used in the clinical treatment of patients, the researchers estimate. Thus, those who respond strongly to placebo could be treated with milder drugs and lower doses.

Practical implementations are still a long way off, according to one study, Backman says. In theory, however, adapting drug therapies to the placebo effect is a good idea for him.

For example, the placebo effect in relieving nausea and pain may be clearly greater than the additional benefit of active treatment. If a patient is sensitive to the placebo effect, they are sensitive to almost any treatment option. If placebo does not work, then active treatment will not be as effective.

“Recognizing individual differences in placebo effect would thus make it possible to achieve the benefits of treatment with lighter medication and thus reduce the side effects of, for example, strong painkillers,” Backman estimates.