Medicine Bipolar disorder cannot be cured because we do not know the cause – Now a Finnish research group solved the riddle

According to a research group at the University of Turku, the disease is caused by chronic stress caused by the Western lifestyle and the inflammations caused by it.

Mania depression, then mania again.

Bipolar disorder is a serious mental health problem that affects approximately two percent of Finns and about one percent of the world’s population.

Bipolar disorder has not been cured because the mechanism of the disease has not been understood. Therefore, treatment is mainly focused on treating the symptoms. Patients have been told that with the disease, they must learn to live for the rest of their lives.