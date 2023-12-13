Medicine | Bad cholesterol decreased when its switch in the body was turned off

The gene the adjustment in a new way reduced the cholesterol concentration in people suffering from congenital high cholesterol. The technology has not been directly tested on humans before.

Ten subjects, all of whom had so-called familial hypercholesterolemia, participated in the human trials of the first phase of the treatment.

This hereditary disease significantly raises blood cholesterol levels. It increases the risk of coronary artery disease tenfold compared to the rest of the population.

The disease is treated, among other things, with cholesterol-lowering statins.

All of the participants in the study had advanced coronary artery disease and had had heart attacks.

American of the biotechnology company Verve Therapeutics developed by the treatment targets a gene that works in the liver. The gene in question increases the amount of harmful LDL cholesterol in the blood.

Those treated receive an injection of a molecular repairer packed inside the fat particles.

The repairer changes one base of the piece of DNA that makes up the gene to another. That's enough to disable the gene.

As a result of the modification of the base, the cholesterol concentration in the patients' blood decreased more the higher the dose of the drug the patient had received.

With the high dose, cholesterol was reduced by 55 percent and remained at the same low level for half a year after starting the treatment.

In the past in a monkey experiment, cholesterol remained low for 2.5 years with a single dose of the drug, reports Nature science magazine article.

“We don't see this with statins: we never get that big of a difference,” commented the University of Pittsburgh assistant professor of cardiology Ritu Thamman For Nature.

The modification of the base resembles the so-called gene scissors, i.e. the crispr cas-9 method, whose developers received the Nobel Prize in Chemistry in 2020.

However, base editing affects DNA much less than the attention-grabbing gene scissor.

Last year also attempts have been made to treat leukemia by modifying the base.

At that time, the donor's T cells, i.e. defense cells, were edited outside the body and then given to the patient. Cholesterol treatment is thus the first that acted directly inside the body.

In various methods of gene editing, there is a risk that changes occur in places other than the intended parts of the genome.

However, Verve Therapeutics researchers have not observed changes in the wrong places in animal studies. There are also no signs that the genetic change is inherited.

Published in Tiede magazine 14/2023.