Medicine Ayahuasca, known as a ritual drug, is being tested in Britain for the treatment of depression

Researchers say the active ingredient in ayahuasca, dmt, can increase the ability of the brain to transform and accelerate the formation of new brain connections.

Ayahuasca is a hallucinogenic plant extract drink best known for shamanic pulled rituals in the Amazon rainforest.

Now its active ingredient dmt is being tested in the UK for the first time in the treatment of depression, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC.

Dmt, or dimethyltryptamine, is a psychedelic substance that causes severe hallucinations. Illusions can manifest themselves in, among other things, colorful patterns, hearing sounds, and seeing creatures.

The state of being often varies between strong experiences of fear and anxiety and feelings of well-being. The substance has also been described to cause experiences of body hovering and death.

The hallucinations caused by Dmt may be more intense than with other psychedelics, such as psilocybin and lsd called magic fungi. However, the effect of the substance is shorter.

“ Dmt can accelerate the emergence of new brain connections.

Clinical the experiment will be conducted by the British pharmaceutical company Small Pharma in collaboration with Imperial College London. The University of London set up its own psychedelic research center a few years ago.

Dmt is to be tested in patients with moderate to severe depression who have not benefited from conventional antidepressants.

According to the researchers, dmt can increase the plasticity of the brain, ie the ability to transform and thus accelerate the formation of new brain connections. After taking the drug, it is possible to modify the stuck mindsets caused by the disease in therapy.

In a clinical trial, the drug is administered during a therapy session. The amount of active ingredient is so small that it is just enough to trigger psychedelic experiences. After the therapy session, the subjects’ mood is monitored for at least six months.

“ “We believe the effects are immediate and last longer than regular antidepressants.”

Test consists of two stages. First, dmt is given to 32 healthy subjects who have not previously tried psychedelic substances, including ecstasy or ketamine. The drug is then tested in 36 subjects with depression.

It is also intended to investigate whether the drug works as a single dose or only as a result of prolonged use. In addition to depression, dmt is believed to be helpful in the treatment of traumatic stress disorder, drug abuse, and obsessive-compulsive disorder, among others.

“We believe the effects are immediate and last longer than regular antidepressants,” says Small Pharma’s research director. Carol Routledge To the BBC.

Ayahuascaa has also been studied in the treatment of mental health problems in the past. In Brazil, for example, clinical trials have been conducted in which ayahuasca has been tested in patients with major depression.

Published in 2016 research patients showed a significant reduction in depressive symptoms as early as a few hours after a single dose and remained milder three weeks after the experiment.

The results were also similar in a placebo-controlled study two years later in the experiment. In it, 14 depressed patients received ayahuasca and a control group of 15 patients received a placebo with the same taste and appearance.

In both groups, depressive symptoms were immediately relieved. Patients who received a placebo dropped rapidly to a pre-trial state, while those who received ayahuasca continued to have an effect.

Thus, compared to conventional antidepressants, the effects of ayahuasca are faster and longer lasting based on studies to date. However, the number of subjects studied has so far been small.

World World Health Organization (WHO) by more than 300 million people worldwide suffer from depression. More than a third of people with depression and anxiety do not benefit from the treatments currently available, ie medicines and therapy.

Therefore, researchers have begun to seek treatment help from psychedelics. For example, psilocybin and ketamine have been tested in the treatment of major depression in several clinical trials.

Three years ago, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) showed green light an international project to study the effects of psilocybin in the treatment of major depression.

In addition to the United States, the Compass Pathways project involves numerous European countries, including Britain, Spain, the Netherlands and Portugal. Last year, psilocybin was also studied in Sweden.

Preliminary studies have yielded good results. Among other things, Imperial College on a small scale research according to psilocybin treatment relieved the symptoms of all depressed subjects.

Also Johns Hopkins University in the United States research according to two doses of psilocybin was enough to relieve depressive symptoms quickly.

“ The effects of Dmt are strong and short-lived.

Small Pharman the CEO Peter Randsin according to dmt differs from psilocybin especially in the intensity and duration of effects. The effects of Dmt are strong and short-lived, with the drug-related therapy session over in just a couple of hours.

Instead, a therapy session containing slower-acting psilocybin can last an entire day.

“We believe dmt is a fast-acting and even better equivalent to psilocybin. It quickly relieves the symptoms of depression within a few hours, but its effects can last just as long, ”Rands said The Guardian.