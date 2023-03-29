Medicine, assault on tests: “One question per minute until April 3”

There are already 73,000 applications for the Medicine entrance test, which will be held from 13 to 22. The number could increase. “We estimate that it will reach 90 thousand”, says Giuseppe Forte, director of the Consortium of 61 universities that provides the Tolc, or tests, to Republic.

Last year there were 65,378 members. This year there are many more. “We expected it.” Also because this year we start well in advance of graduation and everyone will have four chances to pass them. In fact, there are very many young people who, on the basis of this awareness, enroll regardless of their preparation.

“The number of members enrolled in the fourth year of high school is significant”, says Salvatore Cuzzocrea, president of the Conference of Rectors (CRUI), in Rep. “Opening up to free access means a cost of 7 billion a year on the ordinary funding fund of universities to guarantee European standards. The goal is to guarantee quality”.

For the rector of Sapienza University Antonella Polimeni, the fact that there is no longer just one test in September, where one is in or out, “is an excellent thing, the kids have the opportunity to take the test as early as the fourth year, it is a approach that accompanies more in this choice”.

What does Tolc consist of?

The Tolc is tested for the first time to enter Medicine, as well as Veterinary. It will consist of four sections for 50 questions in 90 minutes: knowledge acquired in studies (7 questions for 17 minutes); biology (15 questions for 25 minutes), chemistry and physics (15 questions for 25 minutes); mathematics and logical reasoning (13 questions for 25 minutes).

The cost is 30 euros (against 100 last year), like all Tolcs, to access the other degree courses as well. To add to the cost of the courses and texts to prepare. For Medicine and Surgery there are 14,787 places currently provided for by decree number 76 of 10 February 2023, in line with those of last year (14,740). Of these, 576 are reserved for candidates from non-EU countries residing abroad. But, as you specify rep, Minister Anna Maria Bernini has already announced her intention to increase posts by between 20% and 30% compared to last year. The decision will come by April.