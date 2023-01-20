The world of medicine and that of sport come together to improve the lifestyles of Italians. La Foce, the Federation of Oncologists, Cardiologists and Hematologists, and CONI, the Italian National Olympic Committee, will work together to promote awareness and information projects on the prevention of cancer and other diseases. Yesterday in Rome the presidents of Foce and Coni, Francesco Cognetti and Giovanni Malagò, signed a memorandum of understanding lasting 3 years. “Initiatives will be launched dedicated to the entire population (adolescents, adults, the elderly), even within schools and universities – explains a note – Authoritative athletes and representatives of the world of sport will be involved as testimonials. Information on the medical-scientific research aimed at improving the systems of diagnosis and treatment of dangerous pathologies”.

“It is a great honor to collaborate with the top management of CONI for new campaigns aimed at an important issue such as health – says Cognetti – We will insist above all on an aspect still underestimated by too many Italians, which is the therapeutic importance of physical activity. The cancer, cardiovascular pathologies and blood diseases affect a total of more than 11 million people in our country, over a sixth of the entire resident population in Italy.These are all diseases that can also be prevented thanks to the constant practice of sport. as demonstrated by many scientific studies that have been published in the last 30 years. Yet 33% of our compatriots are completely sedentary and this dangerous vice does not even spare adolescents and children. Covid-19 and the pandemic have undoubtedly worsened this trend especially among the younger ones.Now we have to reverse the trend, explaining clearly how a bit of healthy motion de ve be considered a life-saving ‘investment’. There is no need to overdo it: 150 minutes of moderate-intense aerobic activity is sufficient, as recommended by the world health authorities”.

“It is also a pleasure for us to be able to work together with a federation that brings together and represents thousands of health professionals working in such important and critical sectors as those relating to oncological, cardiological and haematological diseases – declares Malagò – Physical activity must be promoted also for the educational value it can have for the whole of society. Sport is an extraordinary tool for well-being and we want to enhance this aspect also thanks to the next activities that we will be enthusiastic about doing with Foce”. There are already many famous people who have already expressed their support for Foce’s new initiatives, highlights the Federation. Among these are the directors Carlo Verdone and Enrico Vanzina, the swimmer Simona Quadarella, the coach Claudio Ranieri and the tennis player Matteo Berrettini.