An ever-growing number of specialists devote part of their time to creating popular content for social networks: this activity has the noble purpose of promoting awareness of some health issues, especially among the youngest, and therefore represents a potential tool for improving general health by providing everyone with the elements to better interpret the signals that their body sends . However, social networks are also a territory where content control is often very poor. In fact, it is no mystery that anti-scientific issues are often at the center of numerous online discussions, and in many cases moderation actions are slow in coming. Disinformation on social networks does not spare medicine either, and in particular the medicine of sexuality and reproduction.

If on the one hand there are indeed professionals with a curriculum – sometimes ten years – who take time away from their clinical or research activity to create popular content, on the other hand there are different figures who, often without training, provide conflicting information on sensitive issues. In the case of sexual and reproductive health, it’s easy to leverage desire for parenthood or shame to convince unwary followers to follow inappropriate directions. This perception is common to many doctors, and in particular to those who use social networks as a source of entertainment or who have found themselves looking for medical information on these channels.

The study by Dubin and colleagues, published in the International Journal of Impotence Research in November 2022 (https://www.nature.com/articles/s41443-022-00645-6), examines in detail the differences between the contents produced and disseminated by experts and non-experts. In particular, for topics pertaining to male sexual and reproductive health, only 10.3% of posts on TikTok and 12.9% of those on Instagram are produced by medical specialists.

Although one might think that the diffusion of contents by non-specialists might not be a major problem, it should be considered that for some topics, such as erectile dysfunction and male infertility, the “advice” provided online is of very poor quality if it comes from non-physicians. Relying on the suggestions of unqualified personnel exposes the imprudent patient to various risks: first of all, that of not recognizing a possible underlying pathology, which could be the cause of the most evident sexual or reproductive problems; secondly, by opening the path to self-diagnosis and self-medication, the risk of enticing the patient to purchase online and to the uncontrolled use of pharmaceutical products increases. Considering that erection drugs are among the most counterfeit products in the world, and that the use of counterfeit products exposes the user to the risk of contamination with other drugs and bacteria, it is clear that online purchases could be counterproductive.

So what are the strategies to follow? On the one hand, users need to be cautious in evaluating the contents being viewed on a case-by-case basis, without giving in too easily to the call of those who propose an immediate solution to an “intimate” problem; on the other hand, it is useful for health professionals to actively engage in the field, with sexual health education campaigns (and not just “sexuality education”) that can reach as many people as possible, including through digital communication.