What is happening in the private medical sector of unfinished practices of medicine as a noble human profession is not feared for anyone, and everyone touches it, and he sees the transformation of medicine in the vast majority of its institutions into a commercial in the true sense of the word, and even the “traders” responsible for it put the working doctors in front of difficult choices to raise The percentage of “sales” they have, and here it means more dispensing of medicines and analyzes, and those who do not keep pace with the trend and improve their “sales” are famous in the face of the weapon of dispensation, and the biggest partner in the spread and continuation of the prevailing phenomenon or “practice” are the health insurance companies that despite their attempts to control what It is running, but the current seems to be much stronger than it. Some of them are trying to find justifications for “medicine dealers”, as their situation – as they see it – is no different from any “investor” who rents a building or a large villa and spends generously on its lavish equipment and decorations, and contracts with doctors, in the majority of whom are “general practitioners” and some consultants, and uses funding from a number of From the commercial banks and begins the journey of its first and last fuel sick.

Some of them may see that this practice is common and normal, but what is not normal is this exaggeration in the prices of services, and here we are talking about “health” and human safety, to the extent that our medical dealers when entering any of their facilities do not ask about his illness or condition, but rather the first question and before “Peace be upon you” about the type of insurance he carries, and whether it is “fat” or “skimmed.”

In fact, this tangible and disturbing reality needs the intervention of the concerned health departments, which have provided all facilities in order to strengthen the health and medical sector, which translates the vision of the state to ensure the availability of the health care umbrella for all, and also enhances the general landscape of the UAE as a destination for medical tourism as well. The hideous exploitation carried out by some medical centers that are not affiliated with large international hospitals, as well as those working in the field of dentistry, cannot be tolerated, and the medical dealers who run them from luxurious villas and decorations have become closer to science fiction films, bragging that they were found to serve a special group in society, i.e. the capable class. The infection has spread between medical centers, and each center is trying to imitate the other and considers it inspiring in success and “creativity”.

Today, people have become highly aware and able to distinguish, and the regulatory bodies of the medical sector have reached a high level of efficiency, and it is a grave mistake to exploit patients with crude practices that dehumanize the doctor and medicine.

#Medicine..and #commerce