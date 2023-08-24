Medicine | An obesity drug improved the learning ability of those who use insulin poorly, a German study shows

Fats people whose body reacts poorly to insulin did worse than normal weight people in a test measuring sensory-based learning. The study was published by the German Max Planck Institute for Metabolism

The study compared the performance of 30 normal-weight people with normal insulin sensitivity and 24 obese people with reduced insulin sensitivity in an experiment in which they had to learn how changing audio cues related to pictures shown to them.

There were no differences between subjects in character recognition, but the ability of normal-weight subjects to learn new connections between pictures and sounds was better than subjects with reduced insulin sensitivity.

Situation however, it was corrected when the obese were given the anti-obesity drug liraglutide.

When people with reduced insulin sensitivity were given a drug that increases insulin sensitivity, their test results rose to the same level as those with normal insulin sensitivity.

No similar effect was seen in those who received placebo.

The experiment was repeated so that those who previously received a placebo received liraglutide and those who received it received a placebo. The results were reversed, i.e. those who received the placebo did worse and those who received liraglutide did better.

The study was published by a scientific journal Nature Metabolism.

Degraded insulin sensitivity, i.e. insulin resistance, is a metabolic disorder in which the human body does not react in the usual way to insulin, which controls the amount of blood sugar.

Insulin resistance is mainly related to type 2 diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular diseases. A common reason for the development of insulin resistance is obesity.

The German result, according to which insulin resistance affects sensory-based learning, does not surprise the director of the Turku PET Center Lauri Nummenmaata.

“We do know that metabolic disorders also accumulate a load on the brain,” says Nummenmaa.

It is known from epidemiological studies, for example, that obese people have an increased risk of developing dementiaof.

“What is new here is the discovery of a possible mechanism in insulin. The result is interesting, but requires further research,” says Nummenmaa.