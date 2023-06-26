“The Center of Excellence of Allergan Aesthetics Italia was inaugurated in Rome, the first and only space entirely dedicated to the theoretical and practical training of healthcare professionals. The center was created thanks to a multidisciplinary scientific committee of 21 nationally and internationally renowned experts with the l primary objective of training healthcare professionals in the best possible way, through 4 complementary curricula, thus promoting the satisfaction of their patients.
