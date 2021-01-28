Medicine According to the professor of psychiatry, the claim to a solution to bipolar disorder is premature: “Absolutely pure nonsense”

Erkki Isometsä, Professor of Psychiatry, is critical of evolutionary psychological research on the causes of bipolar disorder. “There are always such hypotheses like cats in Vilkkilä.”

Two-way The mechanism of the mood disorder has now been elucidated, said a research group led by the University of Turku in a report published in January. in their research article.

Docent of Evolutionary Psychology Markus J. Rantalan According to a study led by, the disease is caused by chronic stress due to the Western way of life and the resulting inflammation of the central nervous system.

HS said study on Wednesday.

The research article got many fellow researchers on their toes. Professor of Psychiatry at the University of Helsinki Erkki Isometsän it is premature to say that the mystery of bipolar disorder would have been solved.

“It’s just pure nonsense.”

Two-way Mood disorder is a serious mental health problem that affects less than two percent of Finns and about one percent of the world’s population. The patient’s mood varies between mania, hypomania, and depression, as well as asymptomatic episodes.

According to Isometsä, bipolar disorder is very difficult to study precisely because of its diversity. Two subforms have been observed. In the first form, severe depressive and manic episodes vary, and in the second, instead of the actual mania, there is a milder rise in mood, i.e. hypomania.

“In general, researchers in this topic very humbly acknowledge that we only partially understand these disease mechanisms. The overall picture is therefore still unclear. ”

According to Isometsä, instead of the solution, these are Rantala’s hypotheses. Instead of experimental research, the researchers put together previously published research articles and then put the blocks in a new order.

“There are always such hypotheses like cats in Vilkkilä. Before we can talk about a solution, the hypothesis must be able to be proven by sufficiently extensive and repeated empirical studies. ”

Turku an article published by university researchers says that bipolar disorder is caused by a disturbance in the internal clock that regulates sleep rhythm. This disorder, in turn, is the result of neuroinflammation, an inflammation of the central nervous system.

Isometsä says that there is evidence of mild inflammation based on blood tests in many patients with bipolar disorder. Similar has been found in depressed patients.

However, the causal link is still open, Isometsä says. According to him, it is possible that an increase in inflammatory values ​​causes a bipolar disorder, but on the other hand, inflammation can also be a consequence of the disease. Inflammation may also be related to lifestyle alone without a causal link to the disease.

“This is a very serious hypothesis that many other researchers are currently investigating. The only problem is that it has not yet been proven. ”

So hypothesis could be proven, the activation of inflammatory mechanisms should be able to show in addition to blood circulation in the patient’s brain. According to Isometsä, this is due to the fact that the inflammatory values ​​measured from the bloodstream do not yet reflect the events of the brain very well.

A review by the University of Turku refers to studies in which signs of neuroinflammation were found in patients’ brains during autopsies. According to Isometsä, this is a valid source of information but only one. Several would be required to outline the whole.

“Findings suggestive of neuroinflammation have also been made in pet imaging studies of the brain from completely healthy people. So it’s too early to say what it really means in bipolar disorder. ”

Second the problem is the treatment claims presented in the research article. According to the article, for example, NSAIDs can alleviate the symptoms of bipolar disorder, which, according to Isometsä, is not clearly evidenced.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate to make such treatment claims in public if you can’t find a longer hand to verify them.”

Randomized and placebo-controlled drug studies have investigated the effect of anti-inflammatory drugs on the symptoms of bipolar disorder with three different drugs and combinations thereof. There was insufficient evidence between NSAIDs and symptom relief.

The role of anti-inflammatory drugs was discussed when updating the Current Treatment Recommendations for Bipolar Disorder and Depression. They could not be included in the treatment recommendations due to a lack of evidence.

“This, of course, is not the last word on this issue, but the investigation continues.”

Big forest further recalls that research is always slow and complex.

“When such hypotheses are tested, they often turn out to be partly true and partly false. And by testing these different hypotheses, that scientific knowledge then slowly progresses and is supplemented. Thus, if a research team reports that they have solved an entire disease, it usually appears to be hugely naive in the research community. ”