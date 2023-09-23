Medicine | A pig’s heart was implanted into a human for the second time in the United States, the previous patient died

The surgery was successful, and the recovery is off to a good start.

Stateside it is the second time ever that a pig’s heart has been transplanted into a human, according to the University of Maryland Hospital from the bulletin.

The operation was performed on Wednesday, and according to the press release published on Friday, the 58-year-old Lawrence Faucette recovery has started well.

“He breathes on his own, and his heart works well without the support of equipment,” the release states.

Faucette suffered from advanced vascular disease, which made a standard transplant impossible for him. The man himself said in the release that the pig’s heart was his only possibility.

of Maryland the university hospital carried out the first pig heart transplant in history in January 2022. Even then, the operation was successful, but the 57-year-old David Bennett passed away two months later.

Bennett’s health was in poor condition even before the surgery, and he had several infections in his system. The cause of death was apparently a porcine virus in the heart that was not noticed before the transplant.

In operations where animal tissue or an organ is transplanted into a human, there is a high risk that the human body will start rejecting the foreign tissue or organ.

In the heart transplants performed by the University of Maryland Hospital, the problem has been solved by using hearts from genetically modified pigs.

To the press release according to Faucette, he uses conventional anti-rejection drugs. In addition, he will receive a new antibody treatment aimed at preventing the body from damaging or rejecting the new organ.

Faucette’s condition is being closely monitored, and the next few weeks are critical for his survival.

Faucette’s wife I gave according to the couple’s only hope is that the surgery would give them more time. The couple has two children.

“We have no expectations, just a wish for more time. We could just sit on the porch and drink coffee together,” Ann Faucette said in the announcement.

Operations in which animal tissue or organs are transplanted into humans are called xenotransplantations. They are hoped to alleviate the constant shortage of donated human organs.