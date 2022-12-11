Medicine | A new form of leukemia treatment is surprising in Britain – the symptoms of a 13-year-old patient disappeared in a month

A new form of treatment was developed in Britain, which may help people with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in the future.

British doctors praise a new form of treatment used to treat a teenage patient with an aggressive form of leukemia. According to news agency AFP, the patient’s cancer went into remission after the treatment described as groundbreaking.

13 year old British Alyssa was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphocytic leukemia last year, according to AFP. He was started on chemotherapy and later underwent a bone marrow transplant, but the blood cancer did not respond to them.

According to the news agency, Alyssa was able to take part in clinical trials at London’s Great Ormond Street Children’s Hospital, which investigated the effectiveness of the new treatment. In the treatment, the patient is given genetically modified immune system cells collected from a healthy donor. The results of the study were presented over the weekend.

AFP according to Alyssa’s cancer went into remission, that is, its symptoms eased 28 days after starting treatment. After that, he underwent another bone marrow transplant to restore the function of his immune system.

Now half a year has passed since the treatments and Alyssa is doing well, according to AFP. He visits the hospital regularly and so far his leukemia has stayed away.

– Without this experimental treatment, Alyssa’s only option would have been palliative care, the hospital that treated her said in a press release.

Palliative treatment refers to comprehensive treatment of a terminally ill patient, which, among other things, relieves symptoms.

According to a representative of the London hospital, the complete change in Alyssa’s condition after the treatment was amazing. However, he still needs to be observed and monitored over the next few months to confirm the results.

Acute lymphocytic leukemia (ALL) is the most common cancer in children. It affects the immune system’s B and T cells, which fight viruses.

According to the hospital treating Alyssa, she was reportedly the first patient ever to receive such modified T cells. In the treatment, he was given cells whose DNA structure had been chemically modified.

The hospital managed to treat B-cell leukemia with modified T-cells already seven years ago, but previously there had been no success in treating other types of leukemia.

According to the hospital, the experimental treatment carried out now was proof of the most complex cell editing technology so far, which paves the way for new forms of treatment and can save many children in the future.