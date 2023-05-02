Medicine | A new explanation and maybe a cure for gray hair – moving the stuck stem cells could help

The gray ones the appearance of hair on the scalp causes more gray hair for many. Not everyone finds gray hair attractive.

At the beginning of this decade, researchers concluded that the stress hormone noradrenaline is behind graying, at least in mice. However, it could not be proven beyond doubt.

“It’s probably a combination of many factors,” evaluate clinical teacher Alexander Salava for HS at that time.

Now Researchers at New York University believe they are on the trail of graying.

While studying cells in mice, they found evidence that certain stem cells can lock into place in the part of the hair follicle where the stem cell is.

Then the hair loses its ability to maintain the original color of the hair.

Human cells can develop from their initial state into several different cell types. There are different types of these stem cells. Certain stem cells have the ability to transform and differentiate in parts of the hair follicle.

Researchers at the Grossman School of Medicine at New York University studied exactly these hair follicles in the skin cells of mice.

The researchers looked at stem cells called melanocytes, which are also present in humans, says the university Research bulletin.

A melanocyte is a pigment cell that is on the surface of the epidermis of the skin. It produces melanin, which is a pigment in animals and plants.

“ These cells lose their ability to move with age.

With stem cells is the ability to move between the parts of the hair follicle that are growing. These cells lose their ability to move with age.

Hair color is regulated by whether the proliferating stem cells in the hair follicle receive a signal that differentiates the cell towards a ready hair cell. In this case, the cell produces a pigment that gives the hair its color.

In normal hair growth, cells move between different parts of the hair follicle. In these different parts, they are exposed to signals that affect how ready the differentiated cell is.

Stem cells change from their stem cell state to the next stage of cell development. This depends on where they are located.

When the hair ages, it repeatedly increases the number of stem cells that get stuck in certain parts of the hair follicle, says the release.

This jamming of melanocytic stem cells in one place may also occur in humans. This is what the doctor who led the research says Qi Sun from New York University according to The Guardian newspaper.

Stuck stem cells could be helped to move between different parts of the hair follicle, says Qi Sun. It could slow down graying of hair.

If the findings on the transformation of stem cells also apply to humans, the information could be used to develop treatments that stop graying – or even reverse the phenomenon. Then the wearer of the hair would get its original color back.

The study was published by science journal Nature.

Read more: Stress can cause hair to fall out, because mental stress upsets the cells in the hair follicles

Read more: Researchers found out why stress turns hair gray