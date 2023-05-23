Medicine | A green environment can expose you to atopic dermatitis – the countryside and the proximity of forests did not provide protection

Long it has been thought that living in the city and the decrease in biodiversity increase the risk of allergies in infants. However, the research results on the subject have been contradictory.

Finnish researchers investigated the issue in their recent study and found that the effect of the natural environment on allergies may actually be the opposite.

Greenery surrounding the home in early childhood does not seem to protect the child from atopic dermatitis.

On the contrary, proximity to forests and a rural environment may be associated with a higher risk of eczema.

“Sure atopic dermatitis is just one, although usually the first allergic disease that appears in a child”, says Pediatric specialist at the University of Turku Minna Lukkarinen in the bulletin.

Allergic diseases are the most common long-term diseases in children. Atopic dermatitis occurs in 20–30 percent of children.

It most often starts in early childhood and is often connected to food allergies, asthma and allergic rhinitis later in life.

Turku university researchers used six Finnish birth cohort data in their study, which included more than five thousand children.

The studies investigated how different exposures from birth were connected to morbidity in later life.

In the review, the researchers took into account the year of the child’s birth, the nature surrounding the home during early childhood, and whether the child had an outbreak of atopic dermatitis by the age of two.

It turned out that a green environment increased the risk of eczema, especially in children who were born in the spring.

“Of course, you have to remember that our greenness meters were rough,” says the lead researcher of the Institute of Health and Welfare Anne Karvonen.

Different habitat types, their diversity and the time of exposure can affect the development of the immune response in different ways.

More research is needed to find out the connections.

In addition, the researchers remind us that although the vegetation surrounding the home did not protect against eczema, it can have other positive effects.

In the earlier ones in studies, the green habitat has been combined, among other things to less for the use of blood pressure, asthma and psychiatric drugs and lower depression risk.

Research published by Journal of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology.

Published in Tiede magazine 6/2023.