Medicine | A grasshopper could smell cancer in time

Grasshoppers was already known as an earthquake in the Bible. Now, however, it seems that a single grasshopper can help a person, maybe even save him.

Locusts sensitively distinguish healthy human cells from cancer cells with the help of their sense of smell. This can provide opportunities for doctors to detect cancer early. It improves recovery and treatment prognosis.

Crickets can distinguish individual cancer cell lines. This suggests that different types of cancer could also be detected.

Locust abilities have been published study on the BioRxive websitebut it has not been peer reviewed.

of Michigan State University researchers measured the ability of grasshoppers using electrodes. They observed changes in Sirka’s brain when it smelled certain compounds.

This skill is shown by researchers to be reliable, sensitive and fast. Everything happens quickly, in just a few milliseconds.

“We must use all possible tools to defeat cancer, whether the means are designed or available to us through millions of years of natural selection.”

That’s what a microbiologist says Christopher Contag Michigan State University website.

Grasshopper smell detection succeeded in the exhaled volatiles by measuring organic compounds (VOC)..

Researchers know that cancer somehow also affects the metabolism of individual cells.

It has already been known that grasshoppers smell well. They have indeed been used in smell studies.

The researchers used electrodes to measure the response to gas samples taken in different cells. In this way, it was possible to create profiles of signals that represented the chemicals smelled by the crickets.

And yes, the profiles created for healthy cells and cancer cells were also different.

Research was limited to oral cancers at this time.

Oral cancer cells also looked different from normal cells under a microscope. This is because their metabolism is different.

The researchers confirmed that the cells indeed smelled different precisely because of airborne VOCs.

They believe that other types of cancer could also be detected from VOC compounds.

Different in cancer types, the patient’s survival also varies depending on when the cancer is detected.

Generally, about 10 to 20 percent of patients can survive when the cancer is detected at stage four. By then, the cancer has already spread to other parts of the body.

In stage one, i.e., early-detected cancers, patients have an 80-90 percent chance of survival. So the difference is huge.

Now In Michigan, a “bionic nose” is being developed, i.e. a device that could sensitively detect differences in VOC compounds. However, researchers do not yet know how to build sensors that match the sensors created by nature.

Locusts’ sense of smell also offers another way to advance research.

One the researchers’ goal is now to “hack” the insects’ brains. In this way, the brain could be used in the study of diseases, says the website Science Alert.

“In theory, you could breathe through the device and it would distinguish several types of cancer from the breath and even what stage the cancer is in,” says the biomedical engineer Debajit Saha from Michigan State University.

