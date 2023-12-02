According to experts, the legalization of national production would help to make products cheaper, which currently use imported inputs
Regulating the activities of producing associations is the only way to democratize access to treatments with cannabis medicine in Brazil. This was what the participants of a public hearing held at Participatory Legislation Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.
Currently, the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorizes the import of more than 200 drugs derived from marijuana and the sale of more than 20 products in pharmacies. Despite this, the cultivation of the plant in Brazil remains prohibited and the inputs for the production of these medicines have to be imported, increasing the final price.
The deputy Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ), author of the request to hold the debate at the Participatory Legislation Commission, states that a bottle with 3 grams of cannabidiol costs, on average, R$2,300 in pharmacies.
In associations, according to participants, the product is provided free of charge. According to the president of Apepi (Support for Medicinal Cannabis Research and Patients) from Rio de Janeiro, Margarete Brito, these organizations serve over 180 thousand patients per month.
As they are not regulated, the associations remain illegal. The general director of Society for Cannabis Sativa StudiesEliane Lima Guerra Nunes, who is also a psychiatrist, states that this situation creates a series of inequities and contradictions. “It is prohibited to prescribe associative oils, when, since 2018, I can prescribe Mevatyl, which in Brazil costs R$3,000, and which is already in the pharmacy”he said.
For the doctor, the prohibition on the medicinal use of marijuana responds to “a moral agenda, from those who use this situation to gain votes”. Still according to the expert, it is up to the Ministry of Health regulate the production and sale of medicinal marijuana-based products in Brazil because the law allows this interpretation.
The general coordinator of Saes (Secretary of Specialized Care of the Ministry of Health), Rodrigo Cariri, stated that the body recognizes the responsibility for regulation. Cariri said that the ministry is gathering technical information to prepare the standard, in order to allow the prescription and supply of medicines through the Unified Health System.
Today, Anvisa’s entire regulatory framework refers only to the private system.
Deputy Chico Alencar said that the Ministry of Health is under a lot of pressure and the regulation of the medicinal use of marijuana depends on the actions of social movements. “The Ministry of Health has many resources, which is why it is highly sought after. Don’t imagine that it’s just a matter of wanting and not doing it, because you face a lot of pressure, a lot of trickery, there’s a lot of foul play in this whole process. To win, you have to have social mobilization, you have to have a lively movement.”
According to the founder of InformaCann InstituteManuela Borges, more than 700 thousand people are treated with marijuana in the country, a market that has already generated more than R$700 million in 2023. However, he highlighted that the majority of these resources go abroad, from where the inputs are imported pharmacists.
Manuela Borges is the organizer of the exhibition “Hemp: a non-psychoactive agricultural revolution”, which remained in the Chamber until December 1st. As Chico Alencar explains, hemp is a variety of marijuana, which is more fibrous and does not produce psychoactive substances.
According to the president of Brazilian Cannabis and Industrial Hemp Association, Luís Maurício Alves Ribeiro, the plant can be used to manufacture more than 25,000 products. The exhibition brought clothes, paper, cosmetics, food, wood and even bricks developed from fiber. cannabis.
