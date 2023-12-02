According to experts, the legalization of national production would help to make products cheaper, which currently use imported inputs

Regulating the activities of producing associations is the only way to democratize access to treatments with cannabis medicine in Brazil. This was what the participants of a public hearing held at Participatory Legislation Commission of the Chamber of Deputies.

Currently, the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorizes the import of more than 200 drugs derived from marijuana and the sale of more than 20 products in pharmacies. Despite this, the cultivation of the plant in Brazil remains prohibited and the inputs for the production of these medicines have to be imported, increasing the final price.

The deputy Chico Alencar (Psol-RJ), author of the request to hold the debate at the Participatory Legislation Commission, states that a bottle with 3 grams of cannabidiol costs, on average, R$2,300 in pharmacies.

In associations, according to participants, the product is provided free of charge. According to the president of Apepi (Support for Medicinal Cannabis Research and Patients) from Rio de Janeiro, Margarete Brito, these organizations serve over 180 thousand patients per month.

As they are not regulated, the associations remain illegal. The general director of Society for Cannabis Sativa StudiesEliane Lima Guerra Nunes, who is also a psychiatrist, states that this situation creates a series of inequities and contradictions. “It is prohibited to prescribe associative oils, when, since 2018, I can prescribe Mevatyl, which in Brazil costs R$3,000, and which is already in the pharmacy”he said.

For the doctor, the prohibition on the medicinal use of marijuana responds to “a moral agenda, from those who use this situation to gain votes”. Still according to the expert, it is up to the Ministry of Health regulate the production and sale of medicinal marijuana-based products in Brazil because the law allows this interpretation.