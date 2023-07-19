Do you know the 5 main benefits of Rude? You should know that Rue, an exquisite perennial plant with alternate leaves and branched stems in blue-green tones, has been recognized throughout time for its magical powers and unique properties.

It is said that this plant has the ability to absorb negative energies from the environment, manifesting itself when it dries. However, the real magic is found in the benefits that Rude offers for health and well-being.

In the fascinating world of homeopathy, Rue has been used to treat various conditions with remarkable results.

The main benefits of Rude:

– Strengthening of the circulatory system: Rude has been recognized for its effectiveness in protecting capillaries and strengthening the arteries of the circulatory system. In this way, it becomes an ally in the treatment of related diseases, such as the dreaded varicose veins.

– Healthy digestion: If you are looking for relief from indigestion, gas, intestinal burning and stomach heaviness, Rue may be your ideal ally. It is recommended to consume it in diluted infusions after meals for better results. In addition, it can help combat diarrhea and stomach cramps in the little ones.

– Balance in the female reproductive system: Rue stimulates blood flow in the pelvis and uterus, which can promote menstrual regularity. However, it is important to exercise caution, as its improper use can lead to miscarriage or serious complications in pregnant women.

– Relaxation and mental well-being: The alkaloids present in Rude act as a natural relaxant, helping to reduce stress and anxiety. In addition, it promotes a restful rest by combating sleep disorders and other emotional imbalances.

– Ally in weight loss: Rude has also been recommended to treat fluid retention due to its terpene components, which stimulate the elimination of fluids through urine. Likewise, its antioxidant effects favor the release of fatty acids stored in adipose tissue.

How to plant and care for the Ruda plant:

Now that you know the amazing benefits of Rude, it is important to learn how to grow and care for this plant to make the most of its properties. Ruda can grow to a height of one meter under normal conditions.

In temperate regions, it is kept as an evergreen plant, although in cooler climates it is considered deciduous. If you live in a cold and windy area, it is advisable to protect it from the weather.

La Ruda requires little maintenance and is perfect for those who want to get into gardening or for those who are looking for plants that do not require too much care.

To ensure its well-being, it is important to provide it with indirect sunlight, since direct exposure can damage it.

The risks should be light, carried out a couple of times a week. Do not forget to water it, even in small quantities, since the lack of humidity can attract pests such as whiteflies and mites.

As for the soil, Ruda will root easily in poor soils, but it prefers those that are alkaline, as this will result in more vigorous growth and a more decorative plant.

For optimal care, it is recommended to add organic soil and cover the roots with mulch to protect them. Some experts suggest pruning the plant in winter, up to 10 cm from the ground, to stimulate its growth, renew its appearance and prevent excessive weakening.

Rude, in addition to its medicinal benefits, can be an ornamental plant that fulfills various purposes in the garden.

If you want to propagate Rue, you can do so through seeds or cuttings. If you go for seeds, they will need light to germinate, so covering them with soil is not necessary, but be sure to keep the soil moist enough. For their reproduction, temperatures above 20 degrees Celsius are required.

If you prefer to obtain seeds, you must allow the flowers of the plant to dry so that buds can form. Once dry, you can collect the seeds, although it is recommended to wear gloves to do so.

On the other hand, if you want to propagate Rue through cuttings, you must wait until spring or summer. Choose woody branches of medium hardness and cover them with soil to promote rooting.

