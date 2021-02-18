The National Drug, Food, and Medical Technology Administration (ANMAT) It will allow the importation of cannabinoids, oils and other products with cannabis derivatives for treatments of up to 6 months, provided that the patient has a medical prescription and while they are not available in the national market. But, on the other hand, the registry created by decree in November to regularize the situation of those who grow the plant has not yet been implemented.

This Thursday the resolution of the Ministry of Health 654/2021 was published in the Official Gazette, which approves an “Exception Access Regime” to products containing cannabinoids or derivatives of the cannabis plant “Intended exclusively for medicinal use either for the treatment of an individual patient or within the context of scientific research.”

The resolution implements article 7 of Law No. 27,350 (2017), and is the first step to guarantee access to medicinal products derived from the cannabis plant designed to treat from pathologies such as chronic pain or insomnia to complex diseases, such as refractory epilepsy or autism, among others.

Importation, clarifies the resolution, “will be applied when there are no health records in the country of products containing cannabinoids or derivatives of the cannabis plant or when such products are in the research phase and exclusively for pathologies that have evidence of methodological quality ”.

No news for growers

On November 12, the Executive enabled self-cultivation for therapeutic purposes, through decree 883/2020, which creates the National Cannabis Program (Reprocann), a cultivation registry in which patients, relatives, friends or NGOs, who donate their crops in solidarity, can register.

However, three months later, there was no progress in implementation. “We see with concern that the start-up of the registry continues to be delayed,” he assured Clarion Valeria Salech, president of Mamá Cultiva. “The cultivators are still in illegality and, although it is a somewhat gray illegality because there is a regulation that enables self-cultivation, in recent months the raids on therapeutic users have continued, from whom the plants are removed and their treatment is interrupted, “he said.

Regarding the resolution of this Thursday, Salech evaluated that “it is positive that these exceptions for imports are systematized”, but stressed that “it is urgent” that the Reprocann be launched. While there are no official statistics, he argued, “people who use cannabis by import represent a really tiny portion.”

“The bulk of the demand for cannabis is being covered today by those who self-cultivate for themselves or for their families and the organizations that cultivate in solidarity. The rest do not generally resort to imports, but to an internal clandestine market, in which they do not know what they consume, if it is really cannabis, or how it is produced. We expose people to that, without the Reprocann ”, he explained.

For his part, the lawyer specialized in drug guarantees and policies Luis Osler assured Clarín that the regulation of imports “is a secondary regulation to what is essential to generate the registry and from there the legitimation of what has been happening for ten years “in Argentina. “Two fundamental issues must be resolved immediately. On the one hand, we need to guarantee family access and, on the other, decriminalize cultivation right now and promote the development of national production for domestic supply,” he continued.

“Today they are telling the Chaco guy who grows for medicinal purposes that he can go to prison for planting and that if he wants to access these products, he has to initiate an individual import procedure,” he exemplified and pointed out that, in addition, while marketing is “exceptional”, Anmat prevents the pharmacy from acquiring the products.

Not just for epilepsy

The considerations of the resolution highlight that “the Exception Access Regime to products containing cannabinoids or derivatives of the cannabis plant, approved by the Resolution of the former Secretary of Health Regulation and Management No. 133/19, must be adapted to guidelines current international regulations – the United Nations eliminated cannabis from the category of most dangerous drugs in the world in December – and those established by Decree No. 883/20 – of last November, which regulated the law on cannabis for medicinal use, enabling self-cultivation. “.

It is an indication that would render the guidelines of that resolution of 2019 virtually without effect, a promise of the Government to social organizations, since that document restricted the approval of products with cannabis for medicinal use to those indicated for the treatment of patients with a diagnosis of refractory epilepsy.

Along these lines, the new resolution details that “by virtue of the experience referred by doctors, users and family members on the symptomatic improvement of patients treated with certain products containing cannabinoids or derivatives of the cannabis plant, different from the product registered in the country and that they are imported by the Exception Access Regime, it is necessary to allow the continuity of the treatments already started ”.

Then, to “guarantee the population access to health products”, the ANMAT will allow the importation of cannabinoids and derivatives of the cannabis plant for “those pathologies with recognized scientific evidence and for patients who have the relevant medical indication, under the responsibility and monitoring of the treating physician on the quality, safety and efficacy of the prescribed product in accordance with current regulations ”.

Consulted by Clarion, the psychiatrist Celeste Romero, coordinator of medical research at the Center for Cannabic Culture Studies pointed out that “although the implementation of the growers’ registry is still pending to cover the real needs of the population,” the positive thing about this regulation is that contemplates the use of cannabis “beyond refractory epilepsy to cover more pathologies that can be improved through the use of plant derivatives”. “It also seems important to me that the use of cannabis is expanded beyond CBD and that we begin to be able to work with other cannabinoids and derivatives of the plant,” he said.

Who and how will they be able to import cannabis derivatives?

In order to import the products from abroad, the resolution determines that these “must be prescribed by medical professionals registered with the competent health authority, under their sole responsibility for the quality, safety and efficacy of the indicated product, by means of a prescription adjusted to current regulations”.

In that sense, the resolution does not prescribe the power to write these prescriptions to neurologists, considering that doing so would imply “restricting the timely and equitable access of patients to the medicinal, therapeutic and / or palliative use of the cannabis plant. , its derivatives and non-conventional treatments ”, as indicated by the considerations underlying the standard.

The patient or their representatives must present the medical prescription, as part of the necessary documentation, through the platform “Remote Procedures (TAD)”, for the amount of product necessary to cover the treatment for a maximum of 180 calendar days, almost six months.

For its part, article 12 of the resolution clarifies that those who already have an exception to access a specific product that contains cannabinoies or derivatives of the plant, “may continue with the importation”, while pending applications that already have with the authorization of the Anmat, they will have a validity period of 180 days from their authorization.

Those requests that “are not authorized by the official responsible for ANMAT at the date of entry into force of this regulation, will be evaluated and / or authorized in accordance with the terms provided in this measure.”

