Medication Research: The use of sedatives and hypnotics is prolonged in more than a third of those entering drug treatment, with more than half of those over 65

Older starters of sedatives and hypnotics in particular are at high risk of becoming long-term users.

Renew up to 39% of those who start taking sedatives and sleeping pills end up as long-term users, informs Coil. The matter is being clarified by Kela, Turku University Central Hospital, Turku and Helsinki Universities and Niuvanniemi Hospital joint research.

Older people in particular ended up as long-term users. As many as 55 percent of people over the age of 65 used the medication continuously for at least six months after starting the medication. The proportion of working-age people was 34 per cent.

Other factors associated with prolongation, according to the study, included male gender, access to social benefits, psychiatric comorbidities, and substance use.

Medicinal substance also had a significant effect on long-term use based on the study. As many as 76% of those who started treatment with nitrazepam ended up as long-term users. Nitrazepam is a benzodiazepam that is used as a sedative, especially to treat insomnia.

The other drugs most commonly associated with long-term use were temazepam, lorazepam, and clonazepam.

The study used as a source of information several of Kela’s key benefit registers and the register data of other registrars of those who started pharmacotherapy in 2006 and had not used medicines in 2004–2005.

Treatment recommendations urge to avoid long-term use of sedatives and hypnotics. Therefore, the initiation of such medication in the elderly should be carefully considered, according to the Social Insurance Journal of the study. in the article.