Therapist dogs comfort families of missing persons at the site of the collapse of a 12-story building in Miami’s Surfside. Animals help people in stress and excruciating anticipation to cope with emotions, writes Reuters …

Some families of the missing have found solace in the therapy dogs brought in while rescuers search for survivors under the rubble. Volunteers of the Boricuas de Corazón Inc. brought a couple of four-legged friends. “And one more mission right now, when families from other countries come to help their relatives in Miami. They need our emotional and touching support dogs. That is why we are here “, – it says in the caption to the post with photos of therapy dogs.

“Healing” dogs help families of missing persons cope with emotions, explained Linda Perez, President of Boricuas de Corazón. The animals have already been approached by four families from Argentina, one from Paraguay, a family from Houston. “People have attacks of panic, anxiety, and we gave them to stay with the dogs, touch them, express emotions,” – said Perez. Linda added that people can hug a dog, look at it – this is a very delicate contact. Animals absorb the emotional tension of people and at the same time give their relaxation and calmness, she explained.

Volunteers with dogs are ready to stay with victims for several hours in a row. One desperate woman asked for extended contact with dogs while waiting for her daughter to arrive from another state, and was told that she could receive 24/7 support. “These people are suffering. They don’t like getting a little bit of information. They experience a lot of stress, which dogs can relieve a little, ”concluded Linda Perez.

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency situation (ES) in Florida on June 25 after a multi-story apartment building collapsed. He decided to send federal aid to local authorities to quickly eliminate the consequences of the incident and rescue the people who remained under the rubble. According to the latest data, there are about 150 missing people, most of them may be buried under the rubble.