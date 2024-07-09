It is very common to live in the United States and be a beneficiary of any Medicare programthat is why, the Social Security Administration (SSA) decided to promote a refund plan that went into effect on July 1 and will remain active until September 30th.

According to the criteria of

This measure is included in the Inflation Reduction Actthrough which all members of the Medicare Part Bthey can access to the refund and will get discounts until the end of September. They will benefits more than 750,000 Americanswhich will also have Discounts on 64 medicines.

To receive reimbursement, simply consult the list of medications and if any of them apply, you can request reimbursement from the coinsurance. You can consult the List on the official Medicare website

Many people will receive a large refund. Photo:iStock Share

Medicare: How it works and how to enroll



Medicare It is a health insurance program promoted by the U.S. governmentintended for people over 65 years old and People with disabilities. It is divided into four parts and those that receive The refund will be those belonging to part Bwho receive help paying for doctor visits, home health care, medical equipment, and preventive services.

To register, you simply need to meet some of the following: requirements:

Be 65 years of age or older.

Have a disability that prevents you from working (under 65 years of age).

Be under 65 with:

End-stage renal disease (ESRD).

Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).

That is why the measure was celebrated by many people, since for older adults, daily health expenses had increased dramaticallybecause they only receive help from this social security.