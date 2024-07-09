According to the criteria of
Medicare: How it works and how to enroll
Medicare It is a health insurance program promoted by the U.S. governmentintended for people over 65 years old and People with disabilities. It is divided into four parts and those that receive The refund will be those belonging to part Bwho receive help paying for doctor visits, home health care, medical equipment, and preventive services.
To register, you simply need to meet some of the following: requirements:
- Be 65 years of age or older.
- Have a disability that prevents you from working (under 65 years of age).
- Be under 65 with:
- End-stage renal disease (ESRD).
- Lou Gehrig’s disease (ALS).
That is why the measure was celebrated by many people, since for older adults, daily health expenses had increased dramaticallybecause they only receive help from this social security.
#Medicare #beneficiaries #receive #refund #July
Leave a Reply