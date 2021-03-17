Despite the passage of more than a year since the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic and the growth of medical and community knowledge about its severity, some insist on laxity in applying the precautionary measures, and recently, with the escalation of vaccination campaigns globally, irresponsible individual behaviors appeared, which some resorted to under the pretext of obtaining my dose. The vaccine has caused an increase in infection rates in many countries, especially as it coincides with the emergence of new mutations of the virus around the world.

Dr. Omar Al-Hammadi, a consultant of internal diseases, stresses the danger of community members taking unmeasured individual decisions, whether to stop wearing the muzzle or not to adhere to social distancing after obtaining the second dose of the vaccine, indicating that facing the spread of the epidemic must take a group pattern and behavior, which is The consequence of following the instructions issued in this regard.

Al-Hammadi stressed that individual actions can impede the efforts of health authorities and prolong the period of flattening the graph of the numbers of injuries and deaths, and thus prolong the confrontation, which will result in the continued application of precautionary measures.

In this context, Al-Hammadi warned that leniency in applying the precautionary measures after receiving the vaccine may cause the virus to be transmitted to family members, colleagues, or friends with chronic diseases or the elderly, or people who have not yet received vaccines, which may result in harm. Their.

Al Hammadi said: We are in an important transitional phase in the face of this epidemic, indicating that the health system in the UAE is on the right path towards reaching community immunity, which will be accompanied by a gradual easing of measures and restrictions, stressing that decisions to reduce measures must be based on the results of studies. And close follow-up of the health situation.

He added that vaccination campaigns around the world seek three main goals, starting from preventing infection, then reducing symptoms associated with infection, and ending with reducing deaths, stressing that obtaining ideal results for vaccination campaigns will only be achieved in the case of reaching community immunity that includes all Who are targeted in these campaigns.

In turn, the World Health Organization recommended to continue applying precautionary measures, especially wearing masks, physical distancing, washing hands, and not gathering in large groups, for people who have received vaccination against the Corona virus, especially in light of the lack of sufficient information about the duration of immunity resulting from the vaccines.

The organization said: It is not known yet whether vaccines also protect people from infection, or whether they protect against transmitting infection to another person, so preventive health measures must be adhered to.

The organization stressed that there is still no information available regarding the use of vaccines for children, for example, and this means that some age groups continue to be at risk of disease and infection and transmitting it to others, so the protection of these groups is by adhering to all preventive measures during contact with them and being present. By their proximity to everyone, whether or not they have received the vaccine.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

